The Chippewa Falls Police Department has released a lip-sync video.
The video features several Chippewa Falls police officers and was partially filmed at the downtown Pure Water Days Parade on Aug. 11.
OFFICER BOIE'S DAY OFF from Bill Olson on Vimeo.
The filming, editing and production were volunteered, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The department challenged the Altoona Police Department and Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office to make lip-sync videos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.