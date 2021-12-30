WATCH NOW: 2021 Chippewa Herald Person of the Year: Mike Cohoon

The Chippewa Herald is proud to announce Mike Cohoon, outreach pastor at Landmark Christian Church and director of the Hope Village, as its 2021 Person of the Year.

“It seems crazy to me, but it is such a great honor,” Cohoon said. “You don’t seek recognition when you do the types of things that I do, but it’s also nice to know that someone is noticing what you’re doing. The work I do at Landmark, and at the Hope Village, gets done because we have a terrific group of volunteers. I wish there was a way for all of them to be recognized, because there are a lot of other people putting in time and effort into this, too.”

Giving back and aiding the community’s homeless population is something not many people do in their spare time, but Mike Cohoon has dedicated his life to it. Starting in 2014 after the Harmony House closed, Cohoon helped launch the Hope Village initiative, a series of 10 tiny houses available to area residents experiencing homelessness while they search for stability in their lives.

The tiny house initiative came after Cohoon saw the effects of homelessness firsthand in the form of a high school hockey teammate who has battled homelessness his entire adult life. The personal connection hammered home the need for housing in the Chippewa County community.

In addition to the Hope Village, he has been the outreach pastor at Landmark Christian Church in Chippewa Falls for the past 21 years, where he regularly spearheads efforts to improve the community which he calls home.

“The scripture says that when you do something for someone in need, you’re doing it for Jesus Christ,” Cohoon said. “You are blessed by God, so you want to give those blessings back to the community.”

Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said Cohoon’s efforts are greatly needed in the Chippewa Falls community, as the need for affordable housing is often out of reach for a section of the populace.

“Providing affordable housing assistance and resources, and to ensure everyone has a safe and secure place, is important for the City of Chippewa Falls to thrive and provides a better quality and standard of living. Ensuring that is incredibly important,” Ouimette said. “His advocacy and persistence for helping shelter individuals and families in need has been ... continually bringing to the forefront for many years a huge need in the Chippewa Valley.”

While the Person of the Year honor is nice in the moment, Cohoon said the next step for him is spearheading the next step of the Hope Village campaign.

The organization is gearing up to announce a $2.7 million capital campaign to build permanent affordable housing, giving tiny house stayers the chance to continue to have a place to call home. The campaign will provide a portion of the costs to build five duplexes and three sixplexes in Chippewa County, as well as provide capital for a host of other pieces of the initiative.

“Michael Cohoon has set an example to us all for treating every member of the community with respect and dignity,” said Kevin Mason, associate professor of education at UW-Stout. “His actions have made our community and lives of countless people in our community demonstrably better. He is most deserving of this honor.”

Whether it is working with the 100 volunteers Hope Village has, or financially sponsoring a youth hostel in Thailand taking care of 80 children, Cohoon said giving back is something he’ll continue to do as long as there is a need for it.

You can learn more about Hope Village’s capital campaign at hopevillagechippewafalls.org.

