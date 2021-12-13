WATCH NOW: 2022 NWSF main stage lineup announced: Your guide to the entertainment

A heaping dose of entertainment is coming to the biggest event of the year in Chippewa Falls.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair, a six-day event taking place annually at the fairgrounds, has completed announcing its 2022 Leinenkugel’s main stage entertainment lineup.

The concert series — Tuesday, July 12 through Sunday July 17 — will feature Rick Springfield, Hairball, Chris Janson, Neal McCoy, Charlie Berens, Free Fallin’ and Kids from Wisconsin.

“We feel we have a lineup that is going to excite every night,” NWSF director Rusty Volk said. “We tried to reach a lot of different demographics with our offerings for the Leinenkugel’s main stage. We feel we’ve done a good job of that this year. There is a bit of everything for anyone who wants to attend.”

One main stage headliner was announced a day throughout last week, culminating with Kids from Wisconsin’s announcement Sunday afternoon.

This will be the first year in the 100+ year history of the event in which a main stage performer will take the stage on a Tuesday. Tickets for all of the main stage performers will go on sale Wednesday starting at noon at nwsfa.com.

In addition to the main stage performances, Volk said there will be an emphasis on informational entertainment at the 2022 NWSF.

“The 2022 fair will focus a lot more on youth education and agricultural events,” Volk said. “We are going to be rescheduling a lot of the events in order for more people to be able to see them and enjoy them. Agriculture is the second largest industry in Wisconsin and it is incredibly important for us to learn about and know where our food comes from.”

For more information on the 2022 NWSF Leinenkugel’s main stage concert series, you can view the information below or visit nwsfa.com.

Tuesday, July 12: Rick Springfield

Rick Springfield has sold millions of records worldwide with mega-hits like “Jesse’s Girl,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Affair of the Heart” and many more. The 80’s heartthrob has made a name for himself on the small screen, as well as musically and he will kick-off the 2022 NWSF grandstand concert series at 8 p.m., the first Tuesday concert in the history of the event.

Wednesday, July 13: Hairball

Returning to the NWSF for the third straight year, Hairball is a tribute act to rock music of the 1970’s and 80’s. Their high-energy act pays tribute to the likes of Guns N’ Roses, KISS, AC/DC, Queen, Prince, Motley Crue, Van Halen and many more. Their Wednesday performance at the fair kicks off at 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 14: Chris Janson

Both of Chris Janson’s inspiring hits “Drunk Girl” and his chart-topping, 3x Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists – making Janson one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to earn the title multiple times. “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his 2019 album “Real Friends,” and follow-up “Done” each topped the country charts, bringing his total of No. 1 songs to four. Combining those accolades with “Fix A Drink”, you’ll be sure to be in for a good evening of country-music toe-tapping and dancing fun. Janson’s Thursday night performance kicks off at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 15: Neal McCoy

Neal McCoy is an American country music singer. He has released 10 studio albums on various labels, and has released 34 singles to country radio. The country legend has played at local festivals Country Fest and Country Jam multiple times in the past, making him a Chippewa Valley favorite. McCoy’s Friday performance at the NWSF begins at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 16: Charlie Berens

Charlie Berens is a Midwestern journalist, comedian, and creator of “Manitowoc Minute.” He has been featured on FOX, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, and MTV News. Berens has quickly gained a strong Midwestern fan base, recently performing locally in Eau Claire at the Pablo Center and in Menomonie at the Mabel Tainter. Berens’ stand-up comedy set begins at 7 p.m on Saturday.

Saturday, July 16: Free Fallin’

After Charlie Berens’ comedy set wraps up Saturday night, the evening will be rounded out by Free Fallin’, a tribute to the music of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Tom Petty. The concert will begin promptly at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 17: Kids from Wisconsin

Making their return to the NWSF, Kids from Wisconsin is a musical/dance performance group consisting of high school students from around the state. The touring group features a wide variety of performances accompanied by an energetic state show. The final main stage performance at the 2022 NWSF begins at 1:30p.m.

Tickets for all 2022 NWSF main stage performances will be available starting on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at noon at nwsfa.com.

