WATCH NOW: 'A dream come true for us': String Theory Studio opens in downtown Chippewa Falls

A passion for the arts and a passion for people are the building blocks of a new downtown business.
String Theory Studio, located at 116 N. Bridge St. in downtown Chippewa Falls, is a new craft store bound to satisfy Chippewa Valley patrons looking for a creative outlet.
Katie and Britney Bushman opened the two-level space Thursday and are ready to pursue their passion for creating. The store offers a wide variety of fiber and crafting supplies, artwork and products from talented local makers, classes and do-it-yourself kits and dance/fitness classes for all age groups.
Katie Bushman said the idea to open String Theory Studio has been in the works for many years, but after some hard number crunching and due diligence, the Bushman couple’s dream is now a reality.
“I absolutely love to create,” Bushman said. “Whether it is creating choreography for my classes, or knitting and vinyl work, it is all my passion. We’ve noticed there has been a gap in the community where there wasn’t a store that provided an opportunity for people to express their creative interests. And after the past year, we noticed a lot of local small handmade vendors were in need of a place to sell their work. I have been fantasizing about opening a craft store for the past 10 years, so everything came together and here we are.”
Prior to opening the shop, Bushman ran an online only craft business for 10 years, ran craft shows such as the Hillcrest Craft Show and taught exercise classes extensively.
She said the best way for her to concentrate her creative energy was to open String Theory Studio, so the space can help facilitate a plethora of creative needs she, and the community, could have at any given time.
“I love connecting with people and finding out what they’re passionate about,” Bushman said. “Anything that leads to that is something I’m drawn towards. I love being able to feature other people’s talents too, so getting to do that here is a dream come true for us. I think the community is going to enjoy it as well.”
Bushman said she hopes the community will embrace the space as their own and allow it to grow into something which will eventually be able to give back to the Chippewa Falls community.
For more information on String Theory Studio you can visit its Facebook Page or call 715-861-5353.