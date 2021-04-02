WATCH NOW: 'A dream come true for us': String Theory Studio opens in downtown Chippewa Falls

A passion for the arts and a passion for people are the building blocks of a new downtown business.

String Theory Studio, located at 116 N. Bridge St. in downtown Chippewa Falls, is a new craft store bound to satisfy Chippewa Valley patrons looking for a creative outlet.

Katie and Britney Bushman opened the two-level space Thursday and are ready to pursue their passion for creating. The store offers a wide variety of fiber and crafting supplies, artwork and products from talented local makers, classes and do-it-yourself kits and dance/fitness classes for all age groups.

Katie Bushman said the idea to open String Theory Studio has been in the works for many years, but after some hard number crunching and due diligence, the Bushman couple’s dream is now a reality.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I absolutely love to create,” Bushman said. “Whether it is creating choreography for my classes, or knitting and vinyl work, it is all my passion. We’ve noticed there has been a gap in the community where there wasn’t a store that provided an opportunity for people to express their creative interests. And after the past year, we noticed a lot of local small handmade vendors were in need of a place to sell their work. I have been fantasizing about opening a craft store for the past 10 years, so everything came together and here we are.”