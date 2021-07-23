WATCH NOW: A foundation of family: Anders Supply & Landscaping opens in Chippewa Falls

Anders Supply & Landscaping, a full-service landscaping and material supply business at 8640 141st St. in Chippewa Falls, is officially open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, a long-awaited moment for father and son co-owners Terry and Taylor Anders.
“We’re a family-based business,” Terry Anders said. “Everybody chips in and we run it together. We all talked about doing this before any plans were made, we decided to go for it and it has built from there.”
Full landscaping installs and delivery of all of their products including topsoil, rock, mulches, landscaping blocks, grass seed, hedging and much more are the foundation of Anders Supply & Landscaping.
The Anders family is no stranger to the industry. Father Terry Anders has worked in the landscaping business for the past 30 years and his son Taylor is following in his footsteps, working in the family business for the past five years.
“Not many people get to run a business, let alone run a business with their father,” Taylor Anders said. “I think this is a special experience and something I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life.”
The Anders family took over a pre-existing business in early 2021 after the original owner was pursuing retirement, an opportunity they couldn’t pass up. To show their appreciation for the Chippewa Falls community, Anders Supply & Landscaping offers a 10% discount to all contractors looking to utilize their services, and military veterans also receive a separate discount for their sacrifice to the country.
Taylor Anders said his reason for committing to the landscaping business and working tirelessly every day is getting to see the light in the eyes of the customers whose lives are changed through the work he, his father and his family complete.
“When you go to a job site, it’s either rundown or there is nothing there,” Anders said. “When you can take something like that, and build it into something, the end product puts a smile on your face and the customer’s face. That’s what keeps me coming back to this business. You’re making someone’s life better and I can’t get enough of that.”
For more information on Ander Supply & Landscaping LLC you can visit their website anderssupplyandlandscaping.com.