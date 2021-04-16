WATCH NOW: 'A happy food': Custer's Cones to open in Chippewa Falls

A fresh-faced entrepreneur is ready to offer the Chippewa Valley a tasty new business.
Hunter Custer, a 21-year-old Chippewa Falls Senior High School graduate, is set to open Custer’s Cones at the end of the month at 17183 50th Ave. in Chippewa Falls near Lake Wissota.
The young business owner will offer a variety of tasty treats for patrons to enjoy starting on Friday, April 30 and remaining open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. subsequently.
Custer said he decided to open an ice cream shop because it is a food which enlists feeling of joy and bliss, an important idea especially during a time of worry and uncertainty.
“Ice cream is such a happy food,” Custer said. “If you’re coming out to eat ice cream, you are usually always in a good mood. The environment here is friendly, our employees will have smiles on their faces and I hope customers will be happy when they come here as well.”
The shop will offer a wide variety of flavored ice cream from the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company brand, their trademark waffle cones and more sodas and pre-packaged candies in the coming weeks/months. Custer’s Cones is nestled near Lake Wissota and calls a bright blue building home adorned with the eye-catching Custer’s Cones logo.
Custer briefly opened Custer’s Cones from June-September 2020, but ultimately shut down and revamped his business as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. He said his new location is the culmination of years’ worth of hard work, dreaming and planning.
“I’ve always wanted to own my own business, so when this location came up for lease, I knew it was an opportunity I needed to take,” Custer said. “Even though it’s been unpredictable due to COVID, it’s important for me to make eating here as normal as possible and place where people can feel comfortable.”
For more information on Custer’s Cones you can visit its business page on Facebook.