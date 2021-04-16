WATCH NOW: 'A happy food': Custer's Cones to open in Chippewa Falls

A fresh-faced entrepreneur is ready to offer the Chippewa Valley a tasty new business.

Hunter Custer, a 21-year-old Chippewa Falls Senior High School graduate, is set to open Custer’s Cones at the end of the month at 17183 50th Ave. in Chippewa Falls near Lake Wissota.

The young business owner will offer a variety of tasty treats for patrons to enjoy starting on Friday, April 30 and remaining open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. subsequently.

Custer said he decided to open an ice cream shop because it is a food which enlists feeling of joy and bliss, an important idea especially during a time of worry and uncertainty.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ice cream is such a happy food,” Custer said. “If you’re coming out to eat ice cream, you are usually always in a good mood. The environment here is friendly, our employees will have smiles on their faces and I hope customers will be happy when they come here as well.”

The shop will offer a wide variety of flavored ice cream from the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company brand, their trademark waffle cones and more sodas and pre-packaged candies in the coming weeks/months. Custer’s Cones is nestled near Lake Wissota and calls a bright blue building home adorned with the eye-catching Custer’s Cones logo.