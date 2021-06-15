WATCH NOW: A passion becomes a career: Pinpoint Detailing opens in Chippewa Falls

One van and a passion for detailing is all one local man needed to start his dream business.

Dylan Ruppel, a gearhead with a background in business management, recently started his own auto detailing business, Pinpoint Detailing.

Detailing is an activity of systematically performing operations and procedures that keep a vehicle in its best possible condition, especially cosmetic, as opposed to mechanical.

“I’ve always had a passion for cleaning these types of things,” Ruppel said. “I have a small collection of motorcycles, and I enjoy cleaning with my friends, so I figured why not turn my passion into a career? Especially after going to school for business management like I did, I figured it was the next step. Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls have been great places to foster a local business, as there is a lot of support from the local community. I think that’s what this area is known for.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony for Pinpoint Detailing was held Tuesday morning in Chippewa Falls by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the introduction of the new business.