WATCH NOW: A passion for inspiration: Chris Johnson debuts season seven of the Passion Pod

Phil Faucett, a local rapper who goes by the stage name Miles Blvd. said being the first guest on Passion Pod back in 2020 and seeing the program grow has been tremendous to experience.

“He took that pod and built it into something the city could be really proud of,” Faucett said. “It’s something I know he is extremely proud of and will ultimately come back to benefit the area because now you have all these new ears coming back and listening who are getting hip to the beautiful vibe we have going on here. It’s just a great extension of Eau Claire out in the world for everyone to enjoy.”

With dozens of engaging episodes, an expanding merchandise line and many more episodes on the way, Johnson said the next steps for himself and the Passion Pod are to see him become financially free to create and continue pushing himself to create stronger/more engaging content. That doesn’t mean just getting bigger names to appear on the show, for Johnson it means traveling to other countries/continents like Europe and South America and continuing to tell the stories of passionate creatives throughout the world.