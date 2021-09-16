WATCH NOW: A passion for inspiration: Chris Johnson debuts season seven of the Passion Pod

A passion for art, culture and motivating others are the foundations of a locally based program with its sights set on spreading inspiration.
Chris Johnson, the 31-year-old owner of Passion Board Shop in Eau Claire has established himself as a creative force in the Chippewa Valley, beginning with the opening of his skateboard/apparel shop eight years ago. Through the pursuit of his dreams of being financially independent, and inspiring others to follow their dreams along the way, Johnson started an interview based podcast, Passion Pod: An Inspirational Storytelling Experience featuring Unique Guests that are Pursuing careers based on their Passions.
“The goal of the show is to inspire the listener to think about what they’re passionate about and find new ways to incorporate those passions into their lives,” Johnson said. “Through that they’ll be able to feel more fulfilled. It doesn’t matter what you’re passionate about, there are ways to do it. These people are doing it and you can learn things from all of the people on this show that will apply to you.”
On Passion Pod Johnson interviews local, regional and national entrepreneurs, musicians, actors and other creatives about what inspired them to pursue their passions and how they realistically made it happen. Through hearing these stories, Johnson said he hopes those listening will feel inspired and have actual steps they can take to make their dreams a reality as well.
Starting in early 2020, Passion Pod is now in the middle of its 7th season and has featured locals such as rapper Miles Blvd., TeawhYB and national names such as Scott Lipps, Maestro Harrell and dozens more.
While Johnson said he mostly known for being a prolific skateboarder and business owner in the Chippewa Valley, he said it is refreshing to host a podcast where he can expand both his, and his audience’s mindset as to what he is involved him and help his audience expand their personal mindset farther along the way.
“It’s refreshing to do a show that is not just about skateboarding,” Johnson said. “That’s what I’m known for in the area, and that’s great, but I’m also a scuba diver, a painter and I do a lot of other things outside of skateboarding. That’s why talking to people outside of the skateboarding industry is important to me, because it widens the scope of the show and a lot more interesting conversations can happen.”
Johnson has garnered a good deal of local acclaim for Passion Pod already, earning the “Best Local Podcast” award from the Volume One reader poll in 2021, but his sights aren’t solely set on the promotion of Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley. He regularly makes trips to Los Angeles and larger cities to interview creatives there, as many of the inhabitants of larger areas have migrated there and have their own unique stories to tell.
Phil Faucett, a local rapper who goes by the stage name Miles Blvd. said being the first guest on Passion Pod back in 2020 and seeing the program grow has been tremendous to experience.
“He took that pod and built it into something the city could be really proud of,” Faucett said. “It’s something I know he is extremely proud of and will ultimately come back to benefit the area because now you have all these new ears coming back and listening who are getting hip to the beautiful vibe we have going on here. It’s just a great extension of Eau Claire out in the world for everyone to enjoy.”
With dozens of engaging episodes, an expanding merchandise line and many more episodes on the way, Johnson said the next steps for himself and the Passion Pod are to see him become financially free to create and continue pushing himself to create stronger/more engaging content. That doesn’t mean just getting bigger names to appear on the show, for Johnson it means traveling to other countries/continents like Europe and South America and continuing to tell the stories of passionate creatives throughout the world.
“If you can identify something that you really care about, and find a way to incorporate that into your life more, but more particularly into your career, you’re going to feel so much more fulfilled by how you spend your time,” Johnson said. “You’ll never want to go back after doing that.”