WATCH NOW: All Paws Pet Wash opens in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls pet owners can now get their paws on a new service to keep their best friends clean year round.

All Paws Pet Wash opened a new location in downtown Chippewa Falls on Thursday morning. The new pet washing service is on the grounds of Steve’s Car Wash at 406 N. High St.

The all-service pet wash offers a variety of services for pet owners to keep their pets clean and dry if they’d like to keep grooming time out of their personal space.

Keith Caldwell, All Paws Pet Wash owner, said opening the new shop in Chippewa Falls after moving to the Chippewa Valley two-and-a-half years ago is the realization of a vision he had from the business’ inception.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Chippewa Falls was one of the first locations we wanted to bring our services to when we first started,” Caldwell said. “Everyone we’ve worked with to make this happen has been a pleasure to deal with and we’re so excited to finally bring our services to Chippewa for the community to enjoy.”