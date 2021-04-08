WATCH NOW: All Paws Pet Wash opens in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls pet owners can now get their paws on a new service to keep their best friends clean year round.
All Paws Pet Wash opened a new location in downtown Chippewa Falls on Thursday morning. The new pet washing service is on the grounds of Steve’s Car Wash at 406 N. High St.
The all-service pet wash offers a variety of services for pet owners to keep their pets clean and dry if they’d like to keep grooming time out of their personal space.
Keith Caldwell, All Paws Pet Wash owner, said opening the new shop in Chippewa Falls after moving to the Chippewa Valley two-and-a-half years ago is the realization of a vision he had from the business’ inception.
“Chippewa Falls was one of the first locations we wanted to bring our services to when we first started,” Caldwell said. “Everyone we’ve worked with to make this happen has been a pleasure to deal with and we’re so excited to finally bring our services to Chippewa for the community to enjoy.”
All Paws Pet Wash features six different soaps/shampoos, a rinse cycle, two different drying cycles (a blow dryer and a vacuum), all of which is enclosed in a transparent plastic and metal housing. The pet washing station also features heat, air conditioning, tempered water, a tub and is open 24/7. Patrons can pay with a physical credit card at the new location through the All Paws Pet Wash app. You can purchase a bulk number of washes to use throughout the year, or purchase a membership which entitles you to four washes a month for $20.
Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said having the seventh All Paws Pet Wash in the Chippewa Valley landing in Chippewa Falls is a tremendous asset to the community.
“We’re really happy to have this new business downtown,” Ouimette said. “I know I am personally happy to see it here and I know a lot of others are too. I’m looking forward to working with them and they’ll be a great addition to the community.”
For more information on All Paws Pet Wash you can call its office at 877-880-6056.