WATCH NOW: As Chauvin's trial continues, Brooklyn Center erupts in protests after another police shooting

With officer Derek Chauvin's fate still up for debate and another police shooting having occurred, the Minneapolis area continues to beg for justice as Brooklyn Center experienced protests for the second night after the killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday.

While these protests in honor of Wright are more peaceful so far than those that followed the death of George Floyd -- a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer -- the same message is within the chants of the attendees: A need for change in how the police force works and handles situations.

On Monday night, protesters crowded Humboldt Avenue in Brooklyn Center as police guarded the Brooklyn Center Police Department, which was surrounded by a fence.

Protesters stood close to the gates, chanting and sometimes shaking the metal.

While most were peaceful, some threw items at the officers; the officers responded by releasing tear gas and shooting rubber bullets.

Others wandered in the close-by stores and took handfuls -- if not carts full -- of items away for free from stores like Dollar Tree.

The windows of multiple businesses were broken and glass was on the sidewalks as people entered, stealing what they could and breaking what was left.