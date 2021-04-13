WATCH NOW: As Chauvin's trial continues, Brooklyn Center erupts in protests after another police shooting

With officer Derek Chauvin's fate still up for debate and another police shooting having occurred, the Minneapolis area continues to beg for justice as Brooklyn Center experienced protests for the second night after the killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday.
While these protests in honor of Wright are more peaceful so far than those that followed the death of George Floyd -- a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer -- the same message is within the chants of the attendees: A need for change in how the police force works and handles situations.
On Monday night, protesters crowded Humboldt Avenue in Brooklyn Center as police guarded the Brooklyn Center Police Department, which was surrounded by a fence.
Protesters stood close to the gates, chanting and sometimes shaking the metal.
While most were peaceful, some threw items at the officers; the officers responded by releasing tear gas and shooting rubber bullets.
Others wandered in the close-by stores and took handfuls -- if not carts full -- of items away for free from stores like Dollar Tree.
The windows of multiple businesses were broken and glass was on the sidewalks as people entered, stealing what they could and breaking what was left.
Warnings were given for those attending to leave the area. Gov. Tim Walz -- who noted earlier in the day that he was mourning the death of Wright -- had placed a curfew on the Twin Cities area Monday evening.
The curfew was announced after the Brooklyn Center police department said the killing was an accident. It said that officer Kim Potter meant to pull out her Taser during a traffic stop with Wright, but instead pulled out her gun and shot him.
It's the second time in a year that the Twin Cities area has faced damage related to protests, with Floyd's case yet to be determined after his death took place in May 2020.
Currently, Chauvin is on trial in Minneapolis for the death of Floyd after video showed him placing his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd begged for help and air.
Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges placed against him, but experts have said during the trial so far that his use of force was unnecessary.
After Floyd's death, protests erupted which led to the destruction of many local businesses and the Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct.