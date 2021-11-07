WATCH NOW: Auto crash 50 years ago never crushed Glenn Borland's spirit

Glenn Berland lost of most of his mobility and many of his communication skills after a terrible auto crash in La Crosse.

But one thing he never lost was a proud attachment to the La Crosse Central High School Class of 1971. Now, after five decades, he finally has been awarded the high school diploma he rightfully earned. And, just as important, he sent a message to his former classmates that he is living a meaningful and fulfilling life.

Class of ’71 members who gathered Sept. 24 for their 50th reunion got to see Berland thanks to a video greeting produced by classmate Dave Schleh and Berland’s sister, Gloria Berland Hoffman. Berland, who lives in a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, care facility, wanted to attend in person but couldn’t due to the COVID-19 risk.

“His classmates can see that after all these years, he’s still thriving,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said it was Schleh, a former high school and college teacher, who raised the issue of Berland’s diploma. Berland was awarded a GED while staying at a facility in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, but a review of his high school record showed he had already accumulated sufficient credits at Central. Schleh contacted Central principal Jeff Axness, who turned the project over to administrative assistant Allison Bergemann.

“She called me one day and said, ‘Guess what? We have Glenn’s diploma,’” Schleh said. “They even found a folder from that era.”

Hoffman said the diploma meant a lot to her brother.

“It looks exactly like the diploma he would have gotten in 1971,” she said. “Glenn was extremely surprised and very emotional.”

It has been a challenging road for Berland since Dec. 30, 1970, when his life was transformed by a crash that killed two other teenagers — a Central student and a La Crosse Aquinas student with many friends at Central.

The crash left Berland with brain injuries and multiple limb fractures, and he has spent the last five decades in care facilities. Hoffman said the care her brother received during that time has been remarkable. While Berlands still uses a wheelchair, therapy has given him the ability to feed himself, stand up and enjoy the time he spends with family and friends.

“He has been so fortunate to have excellent care from day one, beginning with when they first took him to Gundersen Lutheran,” Hoffman said. “We’re thankful for everything that has been offered to him.”

Hoffman said close family contact has also helped Berland thrive. She lives in Iowa and makes the four-hour trip to Coon Rapids at least once a month. Another brother, Bradley, lives 40 miles from Coon Rapids and is also a frequent visitor.

Hoffman said her brother’s humor and positive outlook on life survived the crash.

“He hears well and understands well,” Hoffman said. “He’s always laughing. He’s funny, and he enjoys things. He loves music and adores the Packers — any Wisconsin sports team.”

Berland also keeps up on current events.

“He’s really interested in things,” Hoffman said. “He likes to watch the news.”

Schleh, who lives in Balsam Lake, recalled Berland as a high school classmate with a “rapier smart wit.”

“He could turn anything into being funny,” he said. “He was a very entertaining young man.”

Schleh said he was motivated to shoot the video because “the class needed to know (Berland) is still with us and doing well.” Schleh said he wasn’t sure what to expect before shooting the video but was greeted by someone who was happy and mentally engaged.

“He knows what going on,” Schleh said. “He has such an optimistic spirit. I think his situation would have broken most people.”

Hoffman said her brother serves as an inspiration.

“He requires a lot of care, but he gets so much enjoyment out of life,” she said. “He makes you feel like you have no barriers.”

