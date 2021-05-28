WATCH NOW: Chi-Hi holds class of 2021 graduation car parade

The class of 2021 is making the best of their commencement and putting on a show for the entire community.
The Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) 2021 graduating class held a graduation parade through Chippewa Falls Friday afternoon. The parade began with a short ceremony at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, traveled through Main St. downtown and concluded with another short program at Chi-Hi to cap off the night. This is the second straight year the parade has taken the place of a traditional in-person commencement address due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
George Walker, a Chippewa Falls native said it is wonderful that the young adults graduating from Chi-Hi were able to come together to celebrate despite coronavirus still posing a threat to the Chippewa Valley.
“It would’ve been a shame if they couldn’t have done anything to celebrate together,” Walker said. “It sucks they couldn’t have a normal ceremony since the mask mandate was lifted, but I understand their being cautious. It is still pretty bad. Glad we could be here today to cheer them on.”
The 2021 Chi-Hi graduating class consists of over 300 students, the vast majority of which participated in the parade Friday night. Hundreds of cars lined the streets of Chippewa Falls and the entire parade procession lasted about 45 minutes starting at 6p.m.
Grandmother of one of the graduating seniors, Carole Long said she was pleased to be able to see her granddaughter drive by Friday night in her red cap and gown.
“It couldn’t have gone much better in my opinion,” Long said. “Seeing her smiling face made my night and I’m so proud of her.”
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) maintained their mask mandate through the rest of the 2020-21 school year, but currently plans to return to a “mask optional” policy in the fall. It is not been decided if the graduation parade will return for a third year in 2022 or if Chi-Hi will hold return to a conventional commencement ceremony in their gymnasium.