WATCH NOW: Chi-Hi holds class of 2021 graduation car parade

The class of 2021 is making the best of their commencement and putting on a show for the entire community.

The Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) 2021 graduating class held a graduation parade through Chippewa Falls Friday afternoon. The parade began with a short ceremony at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, traveled through Main St. downtown and concluded with another short program at Chi-Hi to cap off the night. This is the second straight year the parade has taken the place of a traditional in-person commencement address due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

George Walker, a Chippewa Falls native said it is wonderful that the young adults graduating from Chi-Hi were able to come together to celebrate despite coronavirus still posing a threat to the Chippewa Valley.

“It would’ve been a shame if they couldn’t have done anything to celebrate together,” Walker said. “It sucks they couldn’t have a normal ceremony since the mask mandate was lifted, but I understand their being cautious. It is still pretty bad. Glad we could be here today to cheer them on.”