WATCH NOW: Children's Museum of Eau Claire opens play spaces in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie

Children around the Chippewa Valley have a few new spots to get their feet moving and learn something at the same time.

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is currently building a new facility in Eau Claire, with a pop-up location at 40 S. Barstow St. prior to its new building opening later this year in December. However, the news of this temporary location hasn’t completely reached a few neighboring cities that often visited the museum, but a temporary fix to this issue is finally here.

Temporary play spaces in both Menomonie (503 Broadway St.) and Chippewa Falls (312 N. Bridge St.) are either open or close to opening to give children a safe place to play. The Menomonie location just opened in the past few weeks and the Chippewa Falls location will be open within the next month as construction on other parts of the building near completion.

“We wanted to make sure we could reach more people,” said Mandy Runge, chief operating officer at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. “We’ve had a hard time reaching people outside of Eau Claire to let them know we still have a temporary space open. We want to bring these resources closer to people and give kids the opportunity to get out and play again.”

The play spaces at both locations offer daily STEAM-related activities and will be available for private rentals for birthday parties and other gatherings. Admission is $5 per guest for everyone age 1 and up.

Funding for the temporary play spaces was made possible through a grant provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services that will allow the locations to remain open for the next year.

The opening of the Chippewa Falls location has been delayed multiple times, an occurrence Executive Director Michael McHorney said was somewhat ironic during the location’s pre-opening celebration last week.

“It’s funny that we have the ribbon cutting here (Chippewa Falls) before opening, but in Menomonie we’ve opened and the ribbon cutting isn’t even scheduled yet,” McHorney said. “We’re really excited, and we’ve talked about whether we should do the ribbon cutting or not, and we decided to just do it. This is exciting and we want people in the building. We’re ready to celebrate and get things happening.”

For more information on the Eau Claire Children’s Museum temporary play spaces in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie, visit childrensmuseumec.com.

