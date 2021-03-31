WATCH NOW: Chippewa Area History Center construction 40% complete

A dream more than a decade in the making is progressing quickly and sparking large expectations in Chippewa County.
Construction on the $3.5 million new Chippewa Area History Center complex in Chippewa Falls near the entrance of Irvine Park is nearing the halfway point of its building timeline.
Dave Raihle, vice president of the Chippewa County Historical Society said Bruce Tegels, VNS Construction Services site superintendent and his crew, are working hard to ensure progress on the new History Center is staying timely.
“Bruce and VNS Construction have been absolutely outstanding this entire process,” Raihle said. “They gave us an initial timeline, and even with all of the COVID-19 challenges we’ve had, we’ve only slipped two or three weeks from the original chart they presented us. They’ve been flexible and adaptive to make sure this project stays on track.”
Currently most of the major supporting elements on the new History Center are complete, including siding, steel support and landscaping.
The next area that construction crews will tackle is roofing, which will take place over the next three to four weeks. After that, the project will appear dormant for the next two months, however the majority of this period will be devoted to completing interior and underground work.
Tegels said the project is just under 40% complete after beginning at the end of last summer, and if materials are received on time, construction of the building itself will wrap up in July.
“It’s really hard for us to nail an exact date down right now,” Tegels said. “We’re still having issues getting some materials shipped because of covid, but we’re doing everything we can to keep things moving as fast as possible.”
The new History Center will feature a wide gamut of new alternating exhibits, three mezzanines/five total levels and a smattering of other offerings.
Raihle said $3.1 million of the $3.5 million has been raised so far, but efforts continue for the remaining $400,000. While the end of the line for the initial fundraising goal is in sight, a new silent campaign is just underway. Due to new unforeseen costs, the History Center staff is looking to raise another $4 million to cover a few upgrades to the original history plans.
These new improvements include an upgraded elevator which will automatically return individuals to the first floor if a problem arises, and various other structures to keep the History Center a state of the art structure.
“If we don’t have a building, we can’t tell a story,” Raihle said. “There are always unforeseen expenses when taking on a project like this, so we are adjusting to try and meet those expenses. I believe they will make the history center a much better and safer addition to the Chippewa County community.”
The process of developing, pitching and planning for the new Chippewa Area History Center planted its roots more than a decade ago and started to blossom a few years ago. When land became available in a prime location, adjacent to Irvine Park, near downtown and close to Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co., the Historical Society jumped at the chance to bring its vision into reality.
Beyond the original plot of land, the organization purchased a neighboring house and was granted an easement of land to the west of the property halfway to the entrance of Irvine Park to allow for the most space possible for the project.
The current home of the Chippewa Area History Center is near the Heyde Center for the Arts and is shared with the genealogy society from the area. The facility features several small rooms, is not humidity-controlled and does not allow for large group meetings. Beyond physical space, the Chippewa County Historical Society is only able to display 20 to 30% of its artifacts due to space limitations.
If all construction timelines remain on pace, the new Chippewa Area History Center will be open to the public this fall.
Those interested in donating to the construction can do so at www.chippewaareahistorycenter.org, or in-person or by mail at the current History Center address.