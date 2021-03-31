WATCH NOW: Chippewa Area History Center construction 40% complete

Tegels said the project is just under 40% complete after beginning at the end of last summer, and if materials are received on time, construction of the building itself will wrap up in July.

“It’s really hard for us to nail an exact date down right now,” Tegels said. “We’re still having issues getting some materials shipped because of covid, but we’re doing everything we can to keep things moving as fast as possible.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new History Center will feature a wide gamut of new alternating exhibits, three mezzanines/five total levels and a smattering of other offerings.

Raihle said $3.1 million of the $3.5 million has been raised so far, but efforts continue for the remaining $400,000. While the end of the line for the initial fundraising goal is in sight, a new silent campaign is just underway. Due to new unforeseen costs, the History Center staff is looking to raise another $4 million to cover a few upgrades to the original history plans.

These new improvements include an upgraded elevator which will automatically return individuals to the first floor if a problem arises, and various other structures to keep the History Center a state of the art structure.