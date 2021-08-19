WATCH NOW: Chippewa Falls McDonald's reopens following complete rebuild/remodel

A favorite Chippewa Falls fast food restaurant is back open and slinging juicy burgers again.

McDonald’s, at 100 Prairie View Road, reopened Monday after closing in early April for a complete rebuild and redesign. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the redone location Thursday morning by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the occasion.

The Chippewa Falls McDonald’s location is owned by Courtesy Corporation, owner of more than 50 McDonald’s throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Tom Jacobs, area supervisor of Courtesy Corporation, said the redesign was made to help the location remain successful for decades to come.

“We are so thankful to be back open,” Jacobs said. “The care and love this community has shown us has been absolutely fantastic. We wanted to make sure that this became a spot for people to want to come, that it looked attractive and that we could stay competitive with everyone else. This is a special day for us.”

Aspects involved in the remodel of the new McDonald’s include shying away from the bright yellow and red design of the former location and transitioning to a more muted and relaxed café feel, similar to other locations in the Chippewa Valley.