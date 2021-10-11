WATCH NOW: Chippewa Falls native Sarah Thornton opens Drewmark Boutique

A boutique is defined as a small store selling fashionable clothes or accessories, but a new Chippewa Falls business owner is taking the term and expanding upon it to fit her broad range of creative products.

Drewmark Boutique, a new store in downtown Chippewa Falls at 15 E. Central St., is now open for business after hosting a grand opening celebration late last week. Owner Sarah Thornton is a lifelong Chippewa Falls resident and proud to open her new store in Chippewa Falls after opening the first Drewmark Boutique location in Holcombe earlier this year.

“I’ve been here my whole life and downtown Chippewa Falls is such an amazing place,” Thornton said. “It’s getting bigger, it’s getting better and people are coming from all over to experience it. It’s really nice to be a part of that.”

The young business owner, and mother of two sons Drew and Markus (the inspiration behind the business’ name), Thornton’s new store offers boutique clothing, custom shirts, cups, gifts, jewelry, stickers, holiday décor and more. She said the inspiration for opening the business came after working a traditional 9-5 job for years and wanting to pursue a career she was more passionate about and could invest herself in.

After receiving encouragement from those around her, Thornton made her hobby of creating custom T-shirts into a full-time career and expanded upon her own interests to open up Drewmark Boutique.

“Finding what to stock the store with was pretty easy because I was already into fashion, so I know what I like and what other people like,” Thornton said. “I wanted the store to be somewhere I could shop for myself if I didn’t own it, so by doing that it made the concept of what to sell pretty easy to define.”

While the genesis of the idea for opening Drewmark Boutique was to sell affordable boutique clothing, Thornton said she hopes to let the Chippewa Valley know she offers more than just clothing and all types of different shoppers are welcome at her new location.

“Everyone sees the word boutique and they think about clothing, but we do so much more than just that here,” Thornton said. “My real passion is making custom shirts, decals and cups. I love to create, so it isn’t just your average boutique.”

Drewmark Boutique is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information on what Drewmark Boutique offers, you can visit them on Facebook.

