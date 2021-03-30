WATCH NOW: Chippewa Library director Joe Niese wins 2021 SABR Ron Gabriel Award

A librarian, historian and now award-winning author.

Joe Niese, director of the Chippewa Falls Public Library, was awarded the 2021 Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) Ron Gabriel Award for his latest biography on Major League Baseball player Zack Wheat, “Zack Wheat: The Life of the Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer.”

The Ron Gabriel Award annually honors the author(s) of the best research, published or unpublished, on the subject of the Brooklyn Dodgers completed during the preceding calendar year.

Niese said earning the honor, which he had been nominated for in the past but had not won, is a pleasure and a motivating factor to continue writing and pursuing his passion of writing about legendary sports figures.

“It was a nice to call receive last week,” Niese said. “I wasn’t expecting to be nominated this year, so I’m thankful to have received this award. With ball season coming up here shortly, this is another one of the many cool things I have lined up for this summer.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A lifelong sports fan and longtime resident of the Chippewa Valley, Niese is a member of the Society for American Baseball Research and the Professional Football Researchers Association.