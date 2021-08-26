WATCH NOW: Chippewa Valley natives reconnect for local sports radio show 'Chippewa Valley Pregame'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sports Talk 105.1FM radio host Dan Casper helped bring the dynamic duo back together after Pearson completed a job shadow at the radio station. Casper sees their potential in the professional radio realm.

Pearson said he jumped at the opportunity to work with Fortier again because the two clicked during their college radio days where they consistently discussed college and professional sports at length weekly.

“We’ve already built up a good foundation of chemistry through working together during college,” Pearson said. “We both like talking about sports, we both sound professional when we’re on the mic, and it will be nice to continuing building on that with each other. We keep each other in check, and we are efficient in working towards a common goal.”

In addition to enjoying talking about and watching sports, Pearson said both his and Fortier’s former athletic careers also play into their desire to stay connected to the athletic world after their participation in it ceased.

“I enjoyed playing sports, but I wasn’t necessarily good enough to keep going,” Pearson said. “So, getting to talk about it scratches that sports itch. I like having strong opinions on sports and getting to debate with other people. As long as it stays civil, it’s nothing but fun.”