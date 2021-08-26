 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Chippewa Valley natives reconnect for local sports radio show 'Chippewa Valley Pregame'
featured top story

Chippewa Valley Pregame Co-Hosts

Jon Fortier (left) and Adam Pearson (right) are the co-hosts of the new local sports talk show the Chippewa Valley Pregame, which airs at 3PM on Fridays on Sports Talk 105.1FM.

 Parker Reed

Two longtime friends and co-hosts are back together to talk all things Chippewa Valley sports.

Chippewa Falls Senior High School graduate Adam Pearson and Eau Claire North High School graduate Jon Fortier just launched a local sports talk radio show, The Chippewa Valley Pregame, on Sports Talk 105.1FM in Eau Claire.

The two UW-Eau Claire alumni — who once co-hosted The Final Whistle on the university’s radio broadcast Blugold Radio Sunday — will debut their new program at 3 p.m. Friday.

The program will be their first post-college talk radio broadcast.

“We’re both local Chippewa Valley natives, and I think the audience is going to connect with that,” Fortier said. “We know the area, we know the schools and we know what people want around here.”

The Chippewa Valley Pregame will be a one-hour talk radio program that will focus on local high school, college and semi-professional teams such as the Eau Claire Cavalier and the Eau Claire Express.

Fortier and Pearson plan to cover local teams in depth, by highlighting specific players’ performances, rounding up game statistics and interviewing players/coaches in-studio for more insight.

Another important aspect of the show the pair plans to include is to highlight lesser known/smaller schools in local conferences who haven’t received as much local media attention.

Sports Talk 105.1FM radio host Dan Casper helped bring the dynamic duo back together after Pearson completed a job shadow at the radio station. Casper sees their potential in the professional radio realm.

Pearson said he jumped at the opportunity to work with Fortier again because the two clicked during their college radio days where they consistently discussed college and professional sports at length weekly.

“We’ve already built up a good foundation of chemistry through working together during college,” Pearson said. “We both like talking about sports, we both sound professional when we’re on the mic, and it will be nice to continuing building on that with each other. We keep each other in check, and we are efficient in working towards a common goal.”

In addition to enjoying talking about and watching sports, Pearson said both his and Fortier’s former athletic careers also play into their desire to stay connected to the athletic world after their participation in it ceased.

“I enjoyed playing sports, but I wasn’t necessarily good enough to keep going,” Pearson said. “So, getting to talk about it scratches that sports itch. I like having strong opinions on sports and getting to debate with other people. As long as it stays civil, it’s nothing but fun.”

Now that the co-hosts of the Chippewa Valley Pregame are reunited and microphones are broadcasting their thoughts again, the duo is looking forward to many more hours of all things sports.

The first episode of the Chippewa Valley Pregame is Friday at 3 p.m. on 105.1FM.

Chippewa Valley Pregame Co-Hosts - 2

Adam Pearson (left) and Jon Fortier (right) are both Chippewa Valley natives and former radio co-hosts while attending UW-Eau Claire.
