WATCH NOW: Country Fest returns with successful day one

Country music is back in business in the Chippewa Valley.

Day one of Country Fest 2021 kicked off Thursday night in Cadott, with more than 20,000 eager country music fans storming the concert grounds for more than 12 hours of live entertainment.

The first day of the three-day festival featured headline performances from country superstars Kane Brown and Dustin Lynch, as well as a mainstage performance from country music legends, the Oak Ridge Boys.

Country Fest attendee Shawna Helmrick said being back on the festival grounds was something she has been yearning for since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of last year and forced the shutdown of all live entertainment for more than a year.

“It feels great to be back out here listening to music again,” Helmrick said. “It was a bummer when this got canceled year because of covid, so getting to come back out here and feel safe and normal is a blessing. We’re having a great time and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the return of Country Fest was a celebratory occasion Thursday, the weather almost put a damper on the festivities. Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall nearly caused the festival to postpone performances, but the rain the festival grounds received in the end was minimal and did not affect the schedule.