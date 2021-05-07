WATCH NOW: CVTC installs 80-kW solar energy system at Energy Education Center

A new piece of technology will save a local college thousands of dollars a year and help make the community more sustainable simultaneously.
A donation from the Couillard Solar Foundation will significantly increase the energy harvested through solar energy at the Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Energy Education Center at 4000 Campus Rd. in Eau Claire and provide expanded learning opportunities for students.
An 80-kW system is currently being installed with the help of students in the solar and wind applications class in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program.
Bruce Barker, Chippewa Valley Technical College president, said the installation of the solar panels is just one of many solar-based projects involved in CVTC’s latest referendum, and it will save the university a sizeable amount annually.
“We certainly know with the completion of our Energy Center that solar, geo-thermal and wind energy are going to be bigger and bigger parts of our future,” Barker said. “This really takes it from a demonstration standpoint to an actual operation foundation. We’ll benefit from the solar energy produced here, as it will save us about $20,000 per year. It’s really the first step of about 10 steps as we continue to solarize a number of our campuses. It’s pulling down costs while also promoting what the future of studies will be like.
Cal Couillard, one of the main forces behind the solar installation, graduated from CVTC in 1975 in what was then a fluid power technology program. He went on to UW-Madison, where he studied construction administration and built a model of an earth-sheltered passive solar house for a class, later designing and building a passive solar house for his own residence.
“Getting this technology into the technical colleges and high schools is really important,” said Couillard. “We want the students to see how this technology works … I want to jump-start the technical colleges.
"If you want to have an educated workforce that knows how to install solar, you need to get into the technical colleges. And I wanted to go back to some of the places that put me where I am today.”
Ron Wright, 53, a student from Stanley, said he returned to CVTC and chose the HVAC program because of the wide range of opportunities, including solar.
“As we find a place for solar in the wider picture, I am seeing a lot of interest. It’s good that we have students here who will understand solar and know how to work with it,” Wright said.
Installation of the solar panels will be completed promptly on the campus as the next solar-based projects are prepared to be implemented throughout the rest of CVTC’s campuses.