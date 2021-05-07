WATCH NOW: CVTC installs 80-kW solar energy system at Energy Education Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cal Couillard, one of the main forces behind the solar installation, graduated from CVTC in 1975 in what was then a fluid power technology program. He went on to UW-Madison, where he studied construction administration and built a model of an earth-sheltered passive solar house for a class, later designing and building a passive solar house for his own residence.

“Getting this technology into the technical colleges and high schools is really important,” said Couillard. “We want the students to see how this technology works … I want to jump-start the technical colleges.

"If you want to have an educated workforce that knows how to install solar, you need to get into the technical colleges. And I wanted to go back to some of the places that put me where I am today.”

Ron Wright, 53, a student from Stanley, said he returned to CVTC and chose the HVAC program because of the wide range of opportunities, including solar.

“As we find a place for solar in the wider picture, I am seeing a lot of interest. It’s good that we have students here who will understand solar and know how to work with it,” Wright said.