WATCH NOW: Digital love story: TeawhYB releases new single 'Down Bad' with Jack Greenwood

“Sometimes people get caught up in situations where their best interest isn’t considered by their partner and I think everyone deserves better than that for themselves,” singer-songwriter Jack Greenwood said.

Frequent collaborators Jack Greenwood and Chippewa Valley hip-hop artist Tyler Baumgart (stage name TeawhYB) have released their latest single “Down Bad,” a soulful analysis on the negative aspects technology has had on modern relationships.

“I was feeling really introspective writing this,” Baumgart said. “Thinking about all these evolutions in technology, virtual reality worlds, algorithms, artificial intelligence and how that can blur our own realities. I relate it to how difficult it can be to really get to know someone, especially when we can disguise ourselves behind filters and our picture-perfect social media status'. The song is ironically cheerful for how ‘down bad’ the lyrics read, it’s almost a metaphor in itself.”

The Texas-based writer and Eau Claire-centric rapper have collaborated on three singles prior to the release of their latest output. The collaboration began with “Backyard Basketball” which was featured in an NCAA March Madness advertisement and was followed by the energetic tracks “Supernova” and “Filas.”

The pair are planning a full-length collaboration album set for a tentative 2022 release, a collaboration Greenwood said feels just right.

“Tyler’s just such a positive guy,” Greenwood said. “Aside from writing undeniably catchy melodies over and over, he’s always building those around him up. These collaborations seem pretty effortless and natural, which is probably why they keep coming.”

With “Down Bad” hitting all streaming platforms and making its radio debut on Converge in Eau Claire, Baumgart said the importance of supporting local music is as important as ever.

“I can't stress how important it is for the community to support the hometown artists and give them a fair shake,” Baumgart said. “I think the label ‘Local Artist’ gets a negative stigma attached to it, like we're small. In actuality, we're doing things that have global reach and just happen to live in your city.”

The new track “Down Bad” by TeawhYB and Jack Greenwood is available now on Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming platforms.

