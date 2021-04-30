WATCH NOW: Dixon's Autumn Harvest Winery reopens under new ownership

A favorite Chippewa County summer spot is back up and running, this time with a new look and new owners behind the helm.
Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery, formerly Autumn Harvest Winery, located at 19947 Co Hwy J, Chippewa Falls, is set for its first weekend open during the COVID-19 pandemic under new management.
Dixon’s Apple Orchard and Wedding Venue in Cadott owners, Jim and Becky Mullane, have expanded their business to include the new winery.
The couple originally operated in New Mexico, but after a costly fire they decided to regroup and start fresh by moving their signature brand of champagne apples to the Chippewa Valley.
“We saw that orchards have been doing well in this area, so we jumped at the opportunity when it presented itself,” Mullane said. “It’s kind of scary to move to a completely new place, but ultimately we’re excited to be in this great new space and expand our business.”
New additions to Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery include completely redone interiors, expanded sitting areas outdoors, a redone concert/small event space and other furnishings. The new owners also plan to build an apple shed on the property to be their primary source of selling their locally curated fruit.
Neil Mathwig ,Town of Lafayette supervisor, said having Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery is a tremendous asset to the area, and the township is excited to see the growth of the business over the coming seasons.
“We’re all about country living in the town of Lafayette,” Mathwig said. “When we can mix business and family, it makes living in this area all that much better. Our town residents are very happy to have this business here and we’re thrilled to see them continue to thrive as new energy and new ownership comes in.”
The Mullanes’ Cadott wedding space already has booked weddings every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 2021 and into 2022, so a space is being converted at Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery in order to accommodate potential overflow and allow for weddings of around 50-100 people.
Initially, Dixon’s Apple Orchard was intended to come to Chippewa County through the acquisition of Bushel & a Peck Orchard, but after that fell through the current location of both Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery and Dixon’s Apple Orchard fell into place.
The opening weekend for Dixon’s Apple Orchard in Lafayette is this Saturday and Sunday.