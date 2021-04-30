WATCH NOW: Dixon's Autumn Harvest Winery reopens under new ownership

A favorite Chippewa County summer spot is back up and running, this time with a new look and new owners behind the helm.

Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery, formerly Autumn Harvest Winery, located at 19947 Co Hwy J, Chippewa Falls, is set for its first weekend open during the COVID-19 pandemic under new management.

Dixon’s Apple Orchard and Wedding Venue in Cadott owners, Jim and Becky Mullane, have expanded their business to include the new winery.

The couple originally operated in New Mexico, but after a costly fire they decided to regroup and start fresh by moving their signature brand of champagne apples to the Chippewa Valley.

“We saw that orchards have been doing well in this area, so we jumped at the opportunity when it presented itself,” Mullane said. “It’s kind of scary to move to a completely new place, but ultimately we’re excited to be in this great new space and expand our business.”

New additions to Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery include completely redone interiors, expanded sitting areas outdoors, a redone concert/small event space and other furnishings. The new owners also plan to build an apple shed on the property to be their primary source of selling their locally curated fruit.