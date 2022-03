WATCH NOW: 'Freedom Convoy' travels through Oakdale

A group of truckers calling themselves the American Truckers Freedom Convoy pulled through the village of Oakdale in Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

The truckers described the convoy as a peaceful expression against vaccine mandates, policies that deter energy production and "big tech/government censorship."

The convoy arrived in Oakdale around 3:30 p.m. and was greeted by supporters waving American flags, Trump 2024 banners and signs opposing President Joe Biden.

Up to 500 semis were expected to make the trip. The convoy is running from Minot, North Dakota, to Washington, D.C., and was scheduled to also make stops in Hudson and Portage.

Due to the expected traffic congestion, the Tomah Area School District closed schools two hours early Friday. An elementary school in Oakdale is located one block from the convoy route.

