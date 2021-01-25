WATCH NOW: Gundersen employees protest for $15 minimum wage

"While details of negotiations with SEIU representatives remain confidential, we are committed to continuing conversations so an agreement can be reached," the statement read.

Those protesting on Monday were largely support staff at the hospital, such as housekeepers, dietary aides, facility operators, logistics, CNAs and more.

While the pandemic has added an extra layer of anxiety for health care workers, those who spoke on Monday said they have long struggled to pay bills and lived paycheck to paycheck, reporting that the community's own hospital staff often times put off medical care because of fear over bills.

Longtime employee Veronica Craig said leading up to Christmas she worked extra to save her paid time off, so she could spend the holidays with her family. But when she injured her back the first day of her vacation and could not afford to seek proper medical attention, she had no choice but to work through the pain.

"My vacation came and went, and I had to go back to work, even though I was still injured," Craig said.

"I worked six days in a row without rest because I didn't have paid time off left, and I needed to work to pay my bills. At the end of each day I couldn't put my shoes on. That's life when you don't make a decent wage," she said.