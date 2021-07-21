Watch Now: Hakes Wellness Solutions, a clinical practice for law enforcement, opens in Chippewa Falls

The pressure placed on local law enforcement is tremendous, and now they have another resource to help them handle the stressors they encounter in the line of duty.

Hakes Wellness Solutions, a clinical practice that exclusively serves law enforcement officers, first responders and their families, opened its doors Wednesday morning in Chippewa Falls.

The tiny home converted into an office at 200 N. Rural St. is the brainchild of licensed professional counselor Holly Hakes, who has been surrounded by law enforcement officers her entire life.

“We know firsthand what the stressors of living and working in a law enforcement are all about,” Hakes said. “The reason I am passionate about starting my own practice is to be able to stand on a mountaintop and say we support police officers, law enforcement families and people who are working hard every day to make the right and best decisions. All cops don’t make poor decisions, in fact, most cops make hard, heart-wrenching decisions. I feel honored to support them through those things.”

Hakes opened the business with the help of her husband Lee Hakes, who served as a police officer for 27 years. Prior to marrying Lee, Holly’s mother served as a 911 dispatcher when she was growing up and her brother-in-law is Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm.

