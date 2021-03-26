WATCH NOW: Healing through song: Jim Pullman releases emotionally rich new album

“Half of the album is a tribute and the other half is just something I thought would make my wife smile,” Pullman said. “A lot of these songs were spurred by a very sad event, but I wanted to take those feelings and turn them into something positive that would help our family heal. We made something beautiful in an ugly time.”

The road to release for “Go On Boldly” wasn’t always a smooth one for Pullman and company. Prior to the album being recorded at Pullman’s house, Jim had to find the means and energy to tackle home issues like flooding and roof work before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shook the lives of every musician on the planet.

Luckily lifelong friend Todd Barneson was around to lend a helping hand both personally and musically. Barneson was an integral part of the album, providing engineering/mixing as well as playing bass, acoustic/electric guitar, playing synthesizers and also singing background vocals.

Barneson said the friendship he formed with Pullman in the first grade has yielded decades worth of moments on stage together and friendship beyond words.