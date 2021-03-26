WATCH NOW: Healing through song: Jim Pullman releases emotionally rich new album

A powerful song filled with unfiltered emotion can help someone grieve, heal and grow more organically than almost anything else. Through a new musical offering, a veteran local artist aims to help his community heal.
“I think everyone has lost someone who was close to them, so in that sense this album is very universal,” Chippewa Valley based musician Jim Pullman said. “I hope it touches the people who listen to it and it helps those whose hearts are hurting.”
Jim Pullman is a singer/guitarist known throughout the area for his work in The Rattlenecks, The Jim Pullman Band and his solo efforts. But after decades of performing original music, 2021 sees Pullman’s first foray into a true solo record.
His debut solo album, “Go On Boldly,” was released on Friday and features the rawest emotions ever put to record for the storied musician.
“Go On Boldly” is a tribute to his wife, Donna Pullman, and her mother who passed away five years ago. The heartbreaking passing of his mother-in-law spurred a full-length record worth of material showcasing Pullman’s honest writing about grappling with loss, hope and renewal resulting in the most revealing musical collaboration of his career.
Pullman said the few years writing/recording the album helped to examine the issues of mortality, survival and celebration in ways both personal and universal. And while half of the album focuses on dealing with loss, the other half serves as an attempt to lift the spirits of his wife who still is coping with the loss of her mother to this day.
“Half of the album is a tribute and the other half is just something I thought would make my wife smile,” Pullman said. “A lot of these songs were spurred by a very sad event, but I wanted to take those feelings and turn them into something positive that would help our family heal. We made something beautiful in an ugly time.”
The road to release for “Go On Boldly” wasn’t always a smooth one for Pullman and company. Prior to the album being recorded at Pullman’s house, Jim had to find the means and energy to tackle home issues like flooding and roof work before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shook the lives of every musician on the planet.
Luckily lifelong friend Todd Barneson was around to lend a helping hand both personally and musically. Barneson was an integral part of the album, providing engineering/mixing as well as playing bass, acoustic/electric guitar, playing synthesizers and also singing background vocals.
Barneson said the friendship he formed with Pullman in the first grade has yielded decades worth of moments on stage together and friendship beyond words.
“Jim is successful because he is always honest with his music,” Barneson said. “He doesn’t chase trends or worry about what the reaction to his music will be. He is the least pretentious writer/musician/person around. I love that about him. He is a great person and it comes through in his writing and playing. I’m proud to call him a friend for so many years. I encourage everyone to check out this new album. I believe it to be some of Jim’s best writing.”
Also contributing to the socially distanced recording process for “Go On Boldly” was Adam Harder Nussbaum who played drums and Paul Brandt who played upright piano and synth tracks. And bringing the project full circle was Donna Pullman who contributed backing vocals to the project.
Playing with Jim Pullman for most of his adult life in The Jim Pullman Band as lead guitarist, Scott Hayden said Pullman is a vastly undervalued talent and he is ready to take the Chippewa Valley music scene by storm.
“He is incredibly reliable at releasing good quality content,” Hayden said. “He’s so prolific. I think really he’s underappreciated, but maybe just for now. Now with covid we know what can be lost. I think a lot of people are going to want to hear him live as soon as possible once they hear this album.”
Whether you’re looking for a means to help your heart heal, or just looking for excellently written local material to support, Jim Pullman’s new album “Go On Boldly” is bound to leave a bold impression on your musical psyche.
“Go On Boldly,” is available now physically on Bandcamp.com and digitally on all major streaming platforms.