WATCH NOW: Helping learning come first: Chippewa Falls Middle School launches food program 'Cardinal Market'

One-in-five children don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and a local school is doing its part to give those children another path to sustenance.

The Cardinal Market is a free food pantry offered by Chippewa Falls Middle School for its students and their families. Opened in collaboration with Feed My People Food Bank at the end of September, the grocery location offers CFMS students the chance to take home cereal, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, cake mix, chips, breakfast bars, pasta, canned fruit, canned vegetables and hygiene products such as shampoo, conditioner, soap and deodorant.

Carly Rubenzer, Social Emotional Interventionist at CFMS who runs the Cardinal Market, said the need for the available food at the school is essential, as food scarcity plagues children throughout Chippewa County.

“If their basic needs aren’t met, learning comes last,” Rubenzer said. “We are trying to meet what needs we can meet so that they can come and be engaged in their learning. I love that we can offer the kids free food so that they don’t have to worry about it as much, especially while they’re here. Kids shouldn’t have to worry about when/where they’ll be able to eat next.”

Students are emailed a list of available items weekly to choose from, and those who need it may request a certain number of items and pick them up each Friday.

Feed My People gives Rubenzer $300 monthly to purchase food for the market, in addition to the free food offered. Around 30-40 students take advantage of the Cardinal Market each Friday, as the market has distributed nearly 5,000 pounds of food since opening in late September.

The catalyst for opening the Cardinal Market was due to kids previously receiving standardized take home meals, but only eating a fraction of the food offered because it wasn’t catered to their tastes. Rubenzer said CFMS staff would routinely find leftover food strewn throughout garbage cans, so the personalized Cardinal Market made perfect sense to her and her co-workers.

A reality is that accepting free is sometimes looked down upon. To fight this stigma, Rubenzer and the volunteers at the Cardinal Market give out all of their food in grocery bags and launched the market with the playing of music, putting up balloons and making it a celebration of community rather than an act of charity.

“We want to reduce the stigma around receiving free food,” Rubenzer said. “I’m hopeful that the kids feel OK about walking out of school with their grocery bags. Some kids still put their groceries in their backpacks, and that’s OK, but we want them to know that there is nothing wrong with needing a little help.”

CFMS eighth-grader Aubree Truscott said she volunteers at the Cardinal Market because it is an effective way to support her classmates and do something bigger than herself.

“This helps a lot of people and it gives me a chance to help out around the school,” she said. “Some people might not be able to access food when they’re home, so something like this can help a lot.”

A limitation currently on the Cardinal Market is their need of a refrigerator so they may take in produce and vegetables and additional funds to continue to grow the market. If you’re interested in donating to their endeavor you may contact Rubenzer at rubenzc@chipfalls.org or building principal Derrick Kunsman at kunsmadw@chipfalls.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.