WATCH NOW: 'I see real potential': Custer's Cones owner purchases Little Wissota Bakehouse

College-aged adults are worrying about final exams this time of year, but one young local business owner is instead preparing to open his second business.

Hunter Custer is a Chippewa Valley native who recently purchased Little Wissota Bakehouse, a wholesale bakery at 2829 Co. Hwy I in Chippewa Falls. Custer opened Custer’s Cones, an ice cream shop in 2020 after graduating from Chi-Hi and is now the owner of his second business in as many years.

“I see real potential with this business,” Custer said. “If they give us a chance and try it, the products speak for themselves. It doesn’t have all of the additives that take away from the flavor, so you’re getting a pure, natural and organic product. I think that’s important to people.”

Little Wissota Bakehouse was opened in 2018 by Doreen Peterson and has since established itself as a wholesale/storefront bakery specializing in oatmeal cream pies. The business also offers sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, brownies, muffins and Custer’s Cones ice cream.

With the current ownership aiding in the transfer of operations over to Custer and his staff, he said the next steps for the business are to resume day-to-day operations as effectively as possible as well as offer new gluten-free, keto and specialty items for customers down the line.

“We offer the best service we possibly can,” Custer said. “I’ve learned in business that you have to try and make everyone’s experience the best it possibly can be. We really care how your experience is, and we want you to go home happier because of your experience here. If you can’t connect with your customer base then you won’t last long.”

Custer became acquainted with Little Wissota Bakehouse earlier this year by dipping his toes into the vending business, offering products offered by the business in Custer’s Cones. He said the new business venture is enthralling and a new challenge.

Little Wissota Bakehouse reopens on Wednesday and will be open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information on the business, you can visit their website littlewissotabakehouse.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.