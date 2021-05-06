WATCH NOW: 'I'm just amazed': Top 5% of Chi-Hi and McDonell graduating classes honored

Each of the 19 honored students chose an educator who was influential in their academic career in Chippewa Falls. The honored educators received a framed picture of themselves with the student and were honored alongside them during the ceremony.

The honored educators included: Michele Nuttelman, Nicholas Gagnon, Rick Silloway, Angie Oplinger, Tony Reiter, Tammy Christopher, Eric Olson, Victor Cable, Lisa Crocker, Sarah Merconti, Laura Jensen, Pam Bowe, Echo Santos, John E. Kinville, David Martineau, Monika LaPoint, Michael Renneke, Brian Leuck and Heather Brandner.

Jerry Jacobson, president of Northwestern Bank and keynote speaker for the evening, said the education he received in Chippewa Falls helped him have the edge on his peers coming out of high school, the same advantage the 2021 graduating class also has as they enter the next phase of their lives.

“Do not be intimidated by anyone, you are prepared,” Jacobson said. “These teachers and your parents have done a fabulous job. Don’t worry about how you’ll measure up to your peers, because you already have the edge. Keep your skills sharp and diverse, keep learning throughout your life and continue to improve.”