WATCH NOW: 'I'm just amazed': Top 5% of Chi-Hi and McDonell graduating classes honored

Excelling in a year filled with unusual obstacles is just one of the many accomplishments of a small group of local students.
The 2021 Excellence in Education banquet was held Wednesday night at Lake Wissota Golf in Chippewa Falls. The annual event honors the top 5% of the graduating classes from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School.
The event was held in-person by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce for the first time since 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to go virtual in 2020.
The 19 student honorees at the 2021 event included: Alexis Dawson, Reyna Detienne, Brett Elkin, Hayley Erickson, Anna Geissler, Peter Herron, Elina Jouppi, Lisa Landwehr, Shelby Loebertman, Megan Ludy, Michael Maurer, Lillian Meier, Jacklyn Oldroyd, Sidney Polzin, Joseph Reuter, Emma Schneider, Alexa Wickland, Amanda Zawacki and Kari Zwiefelhofer.
Mark Broses, chair of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said the ability of the honored students was impressive, as they had to excel in their studies both virtually and in-person over the past 365 days.
“I’m just amazed by the students, teachers and the parents who managed to get through this past year with all of the crazy things happening,” Broses said. “These students are our feature and tonight is a great chance to recognize them for all of their hard work and dedication.”
Each of the 19 honored students chose an educator who was influential in their academic career in Chippewa Falls. The honored educators received a framed picture of themselves with the student and were honored alongside them during the ceremony.
The honored educators included: Michele Nuttelman, Nicholas Gagnon, Rick Silloway, Angie Oplinger, Tony Reiter, Tammy Christopher, Eric Olson, Victor Cable, Lisa Crocker, Sarah Merconti, Laura Jensen, Pam Bowe, Echo Santos, John E. Kinville, David Martineau, Monika LaPoint, Michael Renneke, Brian Leuck and Heather Brandner.
Jerry Jacobson, president of Northwestern Bank and keynote speaker for the evening, said the education he received in Chippewa Falls helped him have the edge on his peers coming out of high school, the same advantage the 2021 graduating class also has as they enter the next phase of their lives.
“Do not be intimidated by anyone, you are prepared,” Jacobson said. “These teachers and your parents have done a fabulous job. Don’t worry about how you’ll measure up to your peers, because you already have the edge. Keep your skills sharp and diverse, keep learning throughout your life and continue to improve.”
Also honored during the event was Louanne Baier who received the 2021 Unsung Hero Award. Baier graduated from McDonell in 1964 and remains an influential member of the Chippewa Falls community to this day.