WATCH NOW: 'I'm so lucky': Dick Hebert retires as director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry department after 37 years

Leaving the environment better than when you found it is all you can ask of an environmental employee. Most will not know who made Chippewa Falls a better place, but those who do will look back on his years of service with immense fondness.

Dick Hebert, director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry department, will retire after 37 years with the organization on March 31.

Hebert said his three plus decades of service were a thrilling pleasure, and he feels lucky to have gotten to serve the Chippewa Falls community on the front line.

“I’m so lucky to have chosen a career in Park and Recreation,” Hebert said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed providing leisure service opportunities to our citizens. I tried to never take my role and duties as a public servant for granted.

“It will be challenging to no longer come to work and spend time with so many people who are more to me than co-workers. It has been gratifying to work alongside city employees who respect and care about each other. I’m sure I will continue to serve my community in retirement. Chippewa Falls is a great place to live, work and play.”