WATCH NOW: 'I'm so lucky': Dick Hebert retires as director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry department after 37 years

Leaving the environment better than when you found it is all you can ask of an environmental employee. Most will not know who made Chippewa Falls a better place, but those who do will look back on his years of service with immense fondness.
Dick Hebert, director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry department, will retire after 37 years with the organization on March 31.
Hebert said his three plus decades of service were a thrilling pleasure, and he feels lucky to have gotten to serve the Chippewa Falls community on the front line.
“I’m so lucky to have chosen a career in Park and Recreation,” Hebert said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed providing leisure service opportunities to our citizens. I tried to never take my role and duties as a public servant for granted.
“It will be challenging to no longer come to work and spend time with so many people who are more to me than co-workers. It has been gratifying to work alongside city employees who respect and care about each other. I’m sure I will continue to serve my community in retirement. Chippewa Falls is a great place to live, work and play.”
Hebert is a homegrown talent, having graduated from McDonell Central High School in 1978, graduating from UW-La Crosse in 1983 with a degree in Park and Recreation Administration and then heading to the Chippewa Valley.
He was hired as the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry supervisor in April 1984 and was later promoted to director in June 2011 after longtime collaborator Bill Faherty retired.
Throughout his career, Hebert has held a wide gamut of responsibilities. Primarily he has been the chief administrative officer in charge of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry divisions and their personnel. He has been tasked with planning, promoting, organizing and administrating the comprehensive leisure and recreation services for the entire community.
Throughout his time as director, the projects he has been involved with have totaled over $7 million worth of improvements to the city of Chippewa Falls including the Irvine Park Welcome Center/Small Mammal Building, Erickson Park and the Chippewa Riverfront Park.
Although he has been a major player in getting things accomplished in the community for decades, Hebert said his fellow city workers are the main reason all of the things he accomplished in his career were possible.
“For a city its size, Chippewa Falls has amazing parks and a wide variety of recreation programs,” Hebert said. “I’m sure some communities ask how we do it. First, our mayors, councils and park board members have supported and prioritized these services. Second, individuals, organizations and businesses enthusiastically contribute their time and money to worthwhile projects and programs. Lastly, our city has been blessed with dedicated and selfless employees.”
While many people dread coming into work at the break of dawn, Hebert said walking to his desk every morning is a sensation he will miss for years to come.
“I always looked forward to coming to work every morning,” Hebert said. “I was never rushing to leave. There were frustrating moments, and it was challenging but I always looked forward to it. I’m really happy that a professor told me I should think seriously about a career in parks and recreation. I’m glad he had that conversation with me.”
Beyond his work accomplishments, Hebert has enjoyed being involved in other city activities/organizations as well. He has served as a board member of the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association from 1993-96 and 2013-14. He has also been associated with Jaycees, Optimist Club, Elks, Red Cross board, Pure Water Days Board, the Irvine Park Christmas Village Board, has been a Chippewa Falls Foundation board member, been on the Indianhead Special Olympics Management Team, among many other roles.
While parks and rec is his main passion, sports are also an integral part of his life. Hebert played on the UW-La Crosse football team and has since refereed high school and college games regularly. He has refereed volleyball, football, basketball, softball and baseball including seven high school state tournaments, three NCAA Regional College Football playoff games and three ASA National softball tournaments.
Most of Hebert’s career has been devoted to improving Chippewa Falls’ natural environment, but he said serving for 37 years has taught him a lot about himself along the way.
“I really enjoy serving others,” Hebert said. “I learned there is no way you can be an expert in everything, so you need to be comfortable with asking for help. The desire to ask for help in any field is important, but especially as the Parks and Rec director. I couldn’t have done this job without the wonderful people around me.”
In a week Hebert will hand the reigns of director over to new recruit John Jimenez, but he will leave a lasting legacy of hard work and dedication to the Chippewa Falls community behind. And while his professional career may be ending, he has many years of enjoyment with his wife to look forward to.
Dick Hebert’s final day as director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry department is Wednesday, March 31.