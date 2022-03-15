WATCH NOW: Jim Falls student to pursue PhD while grappling with dyslexia

Navigating your way through school can be difficult for any child, but enduring another obstacle while doing so is something only a minority of students have to overcome.

Fourteen years ago William Kunkel, a then fifth grader at Jim Falls Elementary School, told The Chippewa Herald his story of being diagnosed with dyslexia and detailing his experience navigating that while being an active athlete and student.

At the time it was an insight into the mind of a developing youth who didn’t learn the same way many of his fellow students did, but now that he nears his college graduation ceremony, his narrative has evolved into a triumph of perseverance.

“I had a really hard time in school,” Kunkel said. “It was really difficult, and I was really frustrated by standardized tests and timed assignments. College is much different, as it focuses more on the application knowledge as opposed to memorization. I always knew I could do it, but it just took until now for the right learning environment to present itself.”

Kunkel was diagnosed with dyslexia in early elementary school, specifically with a type called dysgraphia. That means his handwriting is difficult to read, with the then fifth-grade Kunkel saying, “I can’t even read my own writing.” Due to his difficulty with dyslexia, his love for school slowly dissolved leading up to his senior year at Chippewa Falls High School, but that changed when he found a new way to apply his knowledge.

During his senior year Kunkel started a welding apprenticeship which served as the connective tissue to the potential William always knew he had inside of him. After graduating from Chi-Hi in 2016, Kunkel earned a welding technical diploma from Chippewa Valley Technical College in 2017 and then began attending UW-Stout to earn his Mechanical Engineering degree. He said people view dyslexia through the wrong lens often times, as it often goes overlooked or improperly treated.

“It’s really common that people think dyslexia is an issue with vision,” Kunkel said. “People think we see things backwards, but if that’s the case, then it is more than likely an issue with your eyes. The federal definition is that we have an unexplained difficulty with reading, so some kids who have a hard time reading are unjustly perceived as lazy instead of getting the help they need. If more kids were diagnosed and helped earlier in life in the proper way, the easier things would be for everyone.”

With his graduation date from UW-Stout in sight, the next step for Kunkel is to earn his PhD in Mechanical Engineering, a goal he once thought was unachievable. He said he remembers being perceived as the laziest in his fifth-grade class, but now he is only one actively pursuing a PhD.

With a firm grasp on his passions in life, Kunkel said he hopes other students can receive the assistance they need to adapt and overcome the difficulties dyslexia places at their feet, as he continues to work at every day.

