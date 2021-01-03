WATCH NOW: La Crosse Tribune 2020 Person of the Year: Jen Rombalski

Added Willems Van Dijk, “Jen’s ‘better together’ mindset and willingness to share her ideas and energy has impact far beyond the La Crosse County lines. Jen has empowered staff to lead during this response and as a result has cultivated new public health leaders, both within La Crosse County and throughout the region. Her early leadership and quick action locally has served as a model for other health departments. As part of the statewide response, I have benefited from her timely input and feedback on many occasions throughout this response.”

The feedback wasn’t all rosey, something which Rombalski anticipated, acknowledging change is hard and the political climate added to the hesitance of some to follow recommended precautions. Some expressed outright defiance, and made their distrust and displeasure known.

Advising people who thrive in social settings to stay home, urging families not to hold or attend graduation parties and weddings, and calling travel to a halt are hard asks, Rombalski says, yet when it came to masking and staying out of packed bars and restaurants, health officials “didn’t anticipate such difficulty in garnering and leveling human power.”