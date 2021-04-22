WATCH NOW: Live music and movie screenings to return to Riverfront Park this summer

Soulful melodies and classic cinema will grace the Chippewa Falls air this summer season.

The city of Chippewa Falls will bring musical performances and outdoor movie screenings back to Riverfront Park in downtown Chippewa Falls after taking all of 2020 off due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Musical performances are still being scheduled, but the three movie screenings will take place on July 24, August 7 and September 11. All events will be free and open to the public.

Chippewa Falls city planner, Brad Hentschel said being able to hold events in the heart of Chippewa Falls again is a blessing the community desperately needs right now.

“We all miss being able to get outside and enjoy live events,” Hentschel said. “Everything was canceled last year, and rightfully so, but I think we’re in a position where we can do this safely, competently and allow for people to be in groups and enjoying entertainment again. It’ll help bring people downtown, who maybe haven’t been in the area for quite a while. It will help us get that much closer to a pre-pandemic normal.”

All of the events at Riverfront Park will begin to be held in mid-July Hentschel said. This timeframe was put into play after coordinating with the cities of Altoona and Eau Claire to see when they will be holding outside event series.