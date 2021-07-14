Watch now: Local artist S_NES releases debut single 'Artificial Intelligence'

Music can come from pure moments of profound happiness, and sometimes it can be a therapeutic tool that becomes a conjugate to a stronger sense of self.
“Going through a breakup changed my trajectory in life and where I thought I was going to be right now,” Chippewa Valley musician Scott Hayden said. “It made me feel like I had no other choice. I had to finish these songs, maybe just to prove to myself that I could do it, but I had to complete this project. I needed it.”
Hayden, a longtime Eau Claire-based musician, just released his debut solo track “Artificial Intelligence,” under the stage moniker S_NES. The former Jim Pullman Band lead guitarist has now branched out to writing, singing and playing lead guitar on his own material, the first of which being the newly unveiled single about his journey living with being bipolar and experiencing manic episodes.
“This song is all about being manic and hallucinating,” Hayden said. “Every time I’ve hallucinated I’ve made predictions that’ve come true and it always puzzles me. So, this song focuses on my past relationship ending and me knowing what type of person my partner is going to end up with and having to come to terms with that.”
Hayden first began playing guitar in his early teen years, inspired by a friend and guitar heroes such as Eddie Van Halen, Stevie Ray Vaughan and John Mayer. In between playing guitar in school jazz bands and combos, his parents would take him out to local venues at night to sit in with popular local blues groups such as Mojo Lemon, Howard “Guitar” Leudtke and Chattahoochee Soul Food.
When the Jim Pullman Band went on indefinite hiatus in late 2018, Hayden was at a crossroads. With his life as a successful runner and lead guitarist on unstable ground, and instead of looking for another band to join as quickly as possible, he challenged himself both personally and musically in the anticipation of self-growth.
“Going into the studio and having the focus be on me was really appealing as a challenge,” Hayden said. “I was, and still am, incredibly uncomfortable with singing in front of people. I see myself as a novice singer and an intermediate guitar player. My goal is to be as listenable as possible, I don’t need to be the greatest singer or guitar player in the world, I just want to be proficient enough at both as to where the average person would be able to listen and enjoy.”
Now that S_NES’ first single has hit the airwaves, the next step for Hayden and company is to release his debut EP “Helium” on Wednesday, July 21. While the album is about heartbreak and dealing with past trauma while battling with manic episodes, Hayden said don’t expect it to be a depressing and indulgent look into his psyche.
“This is a breakup album,” Hayden said. “It spans one breakup really specifically, but it encompasses a lot of feelings and stages of grief that was associated with it. It’s like a death, physiologically and brain-state-wise. It’s about heartbreak and everything that goes along with it, but don’t expect the album to be as morose as the topic. Don’t expect a bunch of sad slow songs. Expect something quite different.”