Watch now: Local artist S_NES releases debut single 'Artificial Intelligence'

When the Jim Pullman Band went on indefinite hiatus in late 2018, Hayden was at a crossroads. With his life as a successful runner and lead guitarist on unstable ground, and instead of looking for another band to join as quickly as possible, he challenged himself both personally and musically in the anticipation of self-growth.

“Going into the studio and having the focus be on me was really appealing as a challenge,” Hayden said. “I was, and still am, incredibly uncomfortable with singing in front of people. I see myself as a novice singer and an intermediate guitar player. My goal is to be as listenable as possible, I don’t need to be the greatest singer or guitar player in the world, I just want to be proficient enough at both as to where the average person would be able to listen and enjoy.”

Now that S_NES’ first single has hit the airwaves, the next step for Hayden and company is to release his debut EP “Helium” on Wednesday, July 21. While the album is about heartbreak and dealing with past trauma while battling with manic episodes, Hayden said don’t expect it to be a depressing and indulgent look into his psyche.