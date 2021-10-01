WATCH NOW: Local artist Wildcat Hawkins releases therapeutic sophomore record 'Pre-Copernican'

The follow up to a successful local debut album is serving a dual purpose for a prolific local songwriter.

Matt Keig is an Eau Claire musician/producer who goes by the stage name Wildcat Hawkins and is continuing to stake his claim on the Chippewa Valley music scene. The 37-year-old genre defying artist released his debut indie/electronic record “Rough Diamond” in 2020 and is now following it up with his sophomore hip-hop/indie tinged album “Pre-Copernican.”

“I have a limited time on this earth and what I really care about is making an artistic statement that only I can make,” Keig said. “I’m not interested in putting my energy into playing a lot of gigs in bars or spamming myself out there. I’m only interested in making content that is 100% me and finding people who like me for me.”

The 13-song 48-minute album is comprised of half instrumentals/half-tracks filled with heavy emotional themes. The road to release for the second Wildcat Hawkins album was marred by dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a band he had played in for years and reaching an amicable divorce with his wife of ten years.

Themes of loss and needing to find himself come to a head on “Foothills,” the closing track of “Pre-Copernican,” in which his ex-wife lends background vocals to. He said writing, recording and releasing this project on his own was therapeutic for him, and Keig hopes those who listen find a sense of relief in it as well.

“I needed an avenue to feel some kind of healing,” Keig said. “When you listen to my music, it promotes a meditative state, and for some people, that can be helpful for them. I just want to spread positive energy, friendship and love through my music. It’s what I look for in music and it’s what I hope others find in mine.”

With the release of his new album, Keig said the next steps for him are to first find the right time to return to playing live and then continue to pursue his musical passions in whatever shape/form they take.

Another aspect of self-discovery which came along with the release of “Pre-Copernican” came through setting down his trusted acoustic guitar, plugging in his laptop and making music through almost entirely digital avenues. He said that while they are pre-programmed, you can make your stamp on digital sounds and presets through how you utilize and arrange them to reflect your own voice and style.

While the next steps for Wildcat Hawkins aren’t set in stone, he said that’s the way he enjoys it and looks forward to the challenge of pursuing his musical aspirations every day.

Wildcat Hawkins’ debut full-length album “Pre-Copernican,” is available now on wildcathawkins.com and youtube.com.

