WATCH NOW: Local hip-hop artist TeawhYB wins Eau Claire CollECtive Choir competition

Baumgart said seeing a business like Charter Bank sponsor such an inclusive contest is a wonderful development for the Chippewa Valley business community and music scene.

“Seeing businesses like Charter Bank invest in something like this is what fosters growth in the city,” Baumgart said. “I'm so proud of the choir, they sound so beautiful and Justin Anderson of Twilight Sentinel Productions really made the whole thing come together. I fell in love with CollECtive Choir's sound and am honored to share a release with all of them.

"(It) might sound corny, but above any belief, I just want peace and happiness in the world. I'm not claiming we can solve the world's problems but, I do know that we're setting the right example.”

In 2019 TeawhYB was featured locally for his anti-bullying campaign music video and collaboration with North High School. Recently a song collaboration between himself and Jack Greenwood was used in a national Capital One social media ad featuring basketball legend Charles Barkely. He's amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify alone, his song "Cabin" is quickly approaching 700K streams.