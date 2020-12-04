WATCH NOW: Local musician Emily Watkins finds a silver lining amid the pandemic

Recently Watkins splurged and upgraded to a Fender American Professional Stratocaster, an instrument fit for any professional musician. This new instrument and the tonal varieties it offers have reinvigorated her love for the instrument she said.

“Having another instrument is a path to building the sound you want to create as a musician,” Watkins said. “I feel what we’re all trying to do is find what our unique voice is. And since I won’t be able to play live for a while, it’s nice to have a new tool to create things with in the meantime.”

While Watkins has grown personally through the COVID-19 pandemic, those around her have held her in high esteem musically and personally for years.

Bruce Hering, Watkins’ band director for three years at Eau Claire North High School, said she has always been a pleasure to work with and someone anyone can get along with and unselfishly create with.