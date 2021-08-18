WATCH NOW: Mason Companies breaks ground on 425,000 square-foot fulfillment center

A storied Chippewa Falls based business is reinvesting in the Chippewa Valley through a commitment to job growth along with a new facility.
Mason Companies, a multi-channel retailer that has called Chippewa Falls home for 117 years, broke ground on a 425,000 square-foot fulfillment center located on Lake View Drive in the Lake Wissota Business Park on Wednesday afternoon.
“We are truly here with our hearts wide open with appreciation for how much work it has taken us to get here,” Jay Berlin, Mason Companies president and CEO said. “This is truly a historic day for us.”
With the expanded space soon to be available to Mason Companies, the new facility will consolidate two existing facilities under one roof and allow the company to have all of its office staff under one roof.
This new fulfillment center is the result of cooperation and coordination of efforts by Mason Companies, the City of Chippewa Falls, Chippewa County and the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation. Mason Companies is partnering with CBS Squared, River Valley Architects and Hoeft Builders to design and build the phased project, which is anticipated to be completed by summer 2023.
“This is a big day for our company and I couldn’t be more proud of this project,” Lori Geissler, said Mason Companies’ vice president of sourcing and distribution. “This is a big step forward for our company, and from an operational standpoint, it is fantastic.”
During the groundbreaking event Wednesday, Chippewa Falls Mayor, Greg Hoffman said the project was initially supposed to commence in mid-2020, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to late summer 2021.
“This is so exciting for the city of Chippewa Falls,” Hoffman said. “To have a company that has been here for over a hundred years who is now reinvesting in the community, it’s really outstanding. I am so appreciative of them investing in the community over the years, bringing this project to us and helping to create new and exciting jobs.”
The new Mason Companies fulfillment center will increase the company’s square footage to 425,000 square feet, but the plan is to eventually scale the square footage up to 975,000 square feet at the earliest convenience.
Residing in the Lake Wissota Business Park, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO, Charlie Walker said the area is finally being used for its intended purpose of helping existing area businesses expand.
“Leaders knew that we needed a place in this community for existing businesses to come and grow,” Walker said. “At the same time this area was being developed, Mason Companies continued to positively impact the Chippewa Valley, so I believe there is no better company to call the Lake Wissota Business Park home than Mason Companies. It’s what it was designed for, this was its purpose, this was its vision and this is a huge win for everyone.”
Construction on the new Mason Companies fulfillment center has begun and is expected to wrap up during the summer of 2023.