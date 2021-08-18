WATCH NOW: Mason Companies breaks ground on 425,000 square-foot fulfillment center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the groundbreaking event Wednesday, Chippewa Falls Mayor, Greg Hoffman said the project was initially supposed to commence in mid-2020, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to late summer 2021.

“This is so exciting for the city of Chippewa Falls,” Hoffman said. “To have a company that has been here for over a hundred years who is now reinvesting in the community, it’s really outstanding. I am so appreciative of them investing in the community over the years, bringing this project to us and helping to create new and exciting jobs.”

The new Mason Companies fulfillment center will increase the company’s square footage to 425,000 square feet, but the plan is to eventually scale the square footage up to 975,000 square feet at the earliest convenience.

Residing in the Lake Wissota Business Park, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO, Charlie Walker said the area is finally being used for its intended purpose of helping existing area businesses expand.