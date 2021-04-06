WATCH NOW: McDonald's in Chippewa Falls suddenly demolished

A popular local eatery is getting a tasty remodel.
McDonald’s in Chippewa Falls on 100 Prairie View Rd. began to suddenly be demolished on Tuesday afternoon. No notice was given to city residents prior, leading to much confusion among passersby, including Altoona resident Steven Towns, who was watching the demolition.
“At first I thought they had a fire or something,” Towns said. “I heard they were remodeling some locations, but I had no idea this place was going to be gone so soon. I eat here all the time and I was planning to for lunch today. I hope they don’t take a long time replacing it.”
The McDonald’s fast-food restaurant location in Chippewa Falls is around 45 years old and is the next local location to receive a remodel. The McDonald’s on Hastings Way in Eau Claire was remodeled in March and now the location in Chippewa Falls will be remodeled to reflect their new aesthetic direction featuring less vibrant colors and more toned down visuals.
Amy Oldenburg, a Chippewa Falls resident, said she hopes the new location opens soon.
“I wish we would have known this place was going to be gone sooner,” Oldenburg said. “It’s annoying to suddenly drive by one random day and have it be gone. It doesn’t seem considerate, especially to other businesses nearby who have to deal with all the noise and disruption this will cause.”
There is currently no timetable for when the new McDonald’s location in Chippewa Falls will be open for business.