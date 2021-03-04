WATCH NOW: Music for the AM: Courtside Lush to release debut album

“It’s like the time of the night where you’re getting out of the bars and you’re in a weird vacuum of space,” Derks said. “During that time you’re wondering around town and finding where you’re going next you can get into a really interesting headspace. The first few songs we put together reminded me of those times, so we aimed to capture that space in time.”

Courtside Lush initially wasn’t intended to be a full album project, Derks said. The process of crafting the record started three years ago and slowly progressed into a legitimate project after Chamber Noise became inactive and the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020.

While Courtside Lush has yet to see the stage, Derks said he plans on returning to performing when it is safe to do so. He hasn’t performed in almost three years, so the desire to experience the limelight again is ever present in him.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve performed for people,” Derks said. “I want to get back out there and connect with people. I’ve been seeing so much great stuff come out of Eau Claire lately and I hope people are receptive to this project. This community has grown so much even during the pandemic, so I’m hoping to add to that culture and arts scene.”