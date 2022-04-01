WATCH NOW: Owner of Eevy Ivy Over & Vicki's Frame Shop to retire after 28 years in Chippewa Falls

The business landscape in the Chippewa Valley is constantly evolving, creating a fluxes in which local businesses can survive and ones they can’t.

Throughout the constant ebbs and flows of the Chippewa Falls business market, Vicki Nelson, owner of Eevy Ivy Over & Vicki’s Frame Shop in downtown Chippewa Falls, has been a staple over the past three decades. But after years of growth, she is handing off the reins.

“I have a grandson that I’d love to spend more time with,” Nelson said. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs in this business, but the customers have always been there for us. I’ll miss it, but it’s time for a change.”

Eevy Ivy Over & Vicki’s Frame was started in 1994 by sisters Vicki Nelson and Teri Ouimette. And since opening nearly 29 years ago, it has seen three different locations prior to settling at 314 N. Bridge St. in downtown Chippewa Falls. The cute shop offers giftware, framing services and floral resources for area residents.

Luckily for fans of the store, the business has already been sold to new ownership, which will take over in June and plans to leave it largely the same. Nelson will stay on for a transitionary period to best set up the new ownership for success.

Nelson said getting to be in business long enough to provide flowers for someone’s wedding, and then supply the flowers for that person’s child’s wedding decades later, is just one of the many reasons owning her shop was so fulfilling.

“It was like Christmas every day,” Nelson said. “There was always something new and exciting to do. I get up every day, and I enjoy going to work. Not many people can say that. I’m grateful for all the years I’ve had here, and I’m excited for the new ownership to come in and be successful as well.”

A sendoff celebration for Nelson at Eevy Ivy Over & Vicki’s Frame shop will take place in either May or June. The business will remain open as usual during the transition in ownership. Keep on eye on Eevy Ivy Over’s Facebook page for updates.

