WATCH NOW: Professional wrestling--Jeff Hardy brings musical talents to La Crosse on Friday

Jeff Hardy says he is working on his comedy, which he needs to eliminate awkward moments between songs when he performs.

Hardy has become accustomed to feeling comfortable — most of the time, anyway — while performing during a long career in professional wrestling. Maybe some of the things he did during Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches as part of the Hardy Boyz tag team over the years, however, put a butterfly or two in his stomach.

But everyone needs a break, and that's where Hardy's growth in another field has both challenged him and given him a broader sense of self.

Hardy's latest hiatus from wrestling has led to his latest tour as a musician, and that tour stops Friday night at the Cavalier Theater in La Crosse. A meet and greet with fans will be followed by an acoustic show of Hardy's original music.

The event begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $20 for general admission to $50 for the show and meet and greet to $150 for backstage access and personal one-on-one time with Hardy.

"I'm getting better at it, but I kind of space out sometimes because I'm nervous," Hardy said of the necessary banter with fans between songs. "I feel like a novice in this thing called music.

"Wrestling, that's my confidence. That's where I excel. That's where I go and know exactly what I'm doing throughout a match. I really don't know exactly what I'm doing throughout a song, but I'm getting there."

Hardy — who gained a national following both individually and with his brother, Matt, with his work in World Wrestling Entertainment, Total Nonstop Action, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and others — is in the tail end of a break from that world.

And he's loving the opportunities to show a different side of himself than the one that entertains through putting his body on the line doing things like jumping off of turnbuckles and ladders.

The Hardy Boyz have been a sort of trailblazer in the sport with their high-flying style. They certainly weren't the first, but the passion they have shown for their craft in the ring since arriving on the scene in the 1990s has given them a very loyal following.

That following has stuck with Hardy, also known for his artistic presentation through face paint and ring attire, throughout difficult issues in life. There have been legal incidents and substance abuse problems in the past, but fans are happy to leave those in the past and look forward to what is coming next. So is Hardy.

"When I talk to people at these music shows and they say, 'You've inspired me so much and helped me overcome certain obstacles,' or whatever," Hardy said, "that means the world to me (to know) that I've made a difference over the years, especially through the roller-coaster ride of my life, the goods and the bads.

"I've been knocked down many times, and I've always got back up. I've got up for good."

Hardy said he was first captured by music from watching Vanilla Ice before diving deep into the grunge movement. He developed a special connection to the music of Pearl Jam and singer Eddie Vedder.

"There was a song on (their debut release) Ten called Release Me," Hardy said. "We lost our mother at a very young age, and (Vedder) had lost his father, and I got this ghostly vibe of connecting with him somehow."

Hardy said the similarities of what can be done with harmonies and melodies within a song are similar to the highs and lows of a wrestling match. The storytelling he is able to do in both professions hooked him.

The Cavalier Theater represents the final stop for Hardy on this music tour, and he says he'll be back in the spotlight as a wrestler again soon. He is excited to perform with Matt again, and they are scheduled to wrestle together for the Big Time Wrestling promotion in Boston on March 12.

Matt currently works for All Elite Wrestling, which competes with WWE and airs on national television a couple of times a week. Its signature show is AEW Dynamite on TBS each Wednesday night. That association has his fan base speculating on a reunion between the two in AEW.

"Nothing's official yet," Hardy said when asked if he is, indeed, All Elite. "I'm still legally under contract with WWE until next Wednesday.

"Strange thing about that is you know what happens on Wednesday."

