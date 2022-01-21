Watch now: Retired doctor explores his creative side with Oz-themed novel

Scott Blanke’s career was based in science and fact, but when he published his first book he went an entirely different direction, bringing readers to the magical, fantastical world of Oz.

Blanke, a retired otolaryngology specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System, has long had an “obsession” with literature, fondly recalling nightly story sessions with his dad, a tradition he carried on with his own children and grandchildren. The Wizard of Oz series sparked his sense of adventure, and after writing a murder mystery that didn’t take off, he turned to the style he knew and loved.

In total, 14 Oz books were written by L. Frank Baum before Ruth Plumly Thompson and other authors took over to complete the “Famous Forty” series of 40 books. Blanke owns many of them, including a first edition of The Wizard of Oz with the yellow cover. He discovered it on a bookshelf at a hospital where he was doing rotations, and was told the well worn book was about to be thrown out. He rescued the treasure, kicking off his collection which also includes dozens of non-canonical versions of Oz books.

Fully immersed in his passion for Oz, Blanke is a member of several Wizard of Oz-centered Facebook groups. And as part of the La Crosse Area Writers Guild and the Mississippi Valley Writers Guild, he has honed his writing skills over the years. After trying and failing to complete a National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) challenge, he buckled down two years ago to begin “Oscar Diggs, The Wizard of Oz,” and found the words flowed swiftly. The book was published in late December by Black Rose Writing.

The book tells the backstory of the Wizard, Oscar Diggs, back when he was a “normal American con-man.”

“(Baum) glossed over quickly how the Wizard got to Oz...I felt that was something that was really important to the world, to the story,” says Blanke, who strove to answer some of the questions he himself had after reading Baum’s series.

In Blanke’s book, Diggs and his friend and shill, Chang Wang Woe, are called to serve as balloonists for the Union Army during the Civil War. During battle, “their leaking hydrogen balloon is simultaneously struck by a cannon ball and lightning, and this transports the two men to the magical land of Oz,” the book’s description reads.

The pair discover the good witch in Oz, who shows them “true magic,” and when Woe disappears after a dragon fight, Diggs works to rescue him while finding his way in Oz. Not until the end of Blanke’s version does Dorothy appear.

The book, Blanke says, is designed for mature readers, with a blend of humor, adult content, violence and excitement. He has already started on a follow-up.

Having a book published, Blanke says, was never the primary goal — rather, he wanted to pen something that people could access and enjoy.

“I wanted to tell my story, so to speak,” says Blanke, who found “amazing support and feedback” from local writing groups.

Blanke encourages others to put their thoughts on paper, noting he was in his mid-60’s before he put his first fictional novel out into the world.

“There’s always enough time and there’s always enough inclination,” Blanke says. “The one piece of advice I would give is get support — writing groups are amazing.”

“Oscar Diggs, The Wizard of Oz,” is available for purchase online on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

