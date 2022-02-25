WATCH NOW: Retired Packers Hall of Famer Frank Winters speaks to scouts

Frank Winters was an active youth and took an early liking to football.

“I was raised as a kid that the more things you participated in, the less chance of getting into trouble on the streets,” he said.

Winters was in the right venue Wednesday to share that message. He spoke to an audience of local Boys Scouts and their supporters who gathered at The Cargill Room for the annual Golden Eagle fundraising dinner. He also took time to speak with the media prior to the banquet.

Winters’ passion for football has taken him a long way. He played collegiate football at Western Illinois and was drafted into the NFL by the Cleveland Browns.

His NFL career took him to the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs before landing with the Green Bay Packers, where he enjoyed his greatest success as a professional. He started every game at center for the 1996 Green Bay Packers team that won the Super Bowl.

Before his retirement after the 2002 season, Winters played 231 games (147 starts) and was named to one Pro Bowl. He was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2008.

Winters didn’t participate in scouting as a youth, but he appreciates the similarities between scouting and football.

“I think it’s a great organization that teaches life lessons,” Winters said. “It gives (boys) an opportunity to have camaraderie with their friends and fellow scouts. It gives them some stabilization in their life where they keep busy and concentrate on good things to do in life.”

These days, Winters keeps busy as a youth football coach and owner of multiple restaurants. He also stays in contact with his Packers teammates, 42 of whom recently gathered for a 25-year reunion of the Packers’ Super Bowl championship.

The Golden Eagle banquet has reached its 19th year. Joe Carlson, executive director of the Gateway Area Council, said previous banquets have been enhanced by speakers who can relate to youngsters.

“We like to bring an athlete to town — we find that really resonates well with our scouting supporters, and it’s a neat way to bring visibility to scouting,” Carlson said. “Our youth scouts in attendance really like it, especially when it’s a Packer.”

Carlson said over 1,000 youth members are involved in Cub Scout packs and Boy Scout troops in the Gateway area, which covers 45 communities.

All funds raised at the dinner support local scouting programs, upkeep of Camp Decorah, direct service to local Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops and financial assistance to scouts in need.

Carlson was happy with the turnout.

“It shows we have a lot of strong supporters and stakeholders in the community that really care about the great value that scouting provides to young people and their families,” he said.

Winters said he wasn’t planning a long speech. He said audiences prefer being able to ask questions.

“A lot of people want to know what it’s like to be a Packers player,” he said. “I don’t know what people are going to ask, but it should be a fun night.”

