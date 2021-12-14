WATCH NOW: Returning your privacy: New locally founded social media network 'The Hooga Connection' launched

Social media has become a hive mine for targeted advertising and data mining, an idea a new locally based social media service is actively fighting not to feed into.

The Hooga Connection is a new social media website with ties to the Chippewa Valley. CEO Richard Silvas (Bloomer) and President Tracey Hayes launched it last month, a familiar looking social media experience, but with one caveat: your information is not saved internally on The Hooga Connection and sold to advertisers.

“We kept seeing the many changes that Facebook and Twitter were going through and how frustrated people were with the lack of privacy, the selling of their information and how advertising has inundated their feeds,” Hayes said. “It truly came about through our own experience and wanting to help others.”

Built around Google services to avoid their users’ info being accessible by the company, The Hooga Connection allows users to video chat, call their friends, send friend requests and post copy/photos without the fear of having it deleted due to “community standards.”

Unlike sites like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, The Hooga Connection is a paid service. This aspect was implemented due to the limitation of potential advertisers who look to buy the information of their users to best market to them directly.

“We hope to gain traction with people who were just sick of not having privacy,” Hayes said. “That is one major issue with all free social media platforms, they basically own you. Once you post on a free platform or download pictures, it becomes the property of the site. What makes us different is we do not track or trace an ISP, so no one is getting inundated with advertising. We do not sell information to third parties and we do not store information.”

The origin of The Hooga Connection started with the idea of creating a rehabilitation center for veterans, a cause close to the heart of Silvas and Hayes. From there it was clear to the tandem that there was a lack in the market for a social media service that offers a more private experience for its users.

Finding a name for the service came quickly, Silvas said, as the term hooga reflects the ideals the pair wanted their social media service to possess.

“There is no dictionary defined definition of the word,” Silvas said. “That’s what impressed us the most about it. It encompasses a group of ideals, the most important of which is community. The building of a good social environment is what the word has come to mean for us and that fits well with what we’re trying to do with the website. We don’t want people to be torn apart through social media, but instead be brought together.”

The Hooga Connection is in its infancy, but the minds behind the website already know where they want to go with the service. Coding has begun which will allow users to add music to their profile backgrounds, change colors and fonts and make their profile into their own cyber island. An application version of the website is in development as well.

In addition to updating the website to continually improve upon itself, another goal of The Hooga Connection is to support suicide prevention and PTSD in veterans, military, frontline workers and their families. They plan to give to nonprofits on a quarterly basis and have an end goal of building a state of the art rehab center in the Midwest.

The Hooga Connection is live now at thehoogaconnection.com.

