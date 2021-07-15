Watch Now: Rock Fest 2021 kicks off as campsites sell out for first time

Rock Fest is back and bigger than ever.

Rock Fest, a rock/metal music festival in Cadott, kicked off Wednesday night for three-day ticket holders, and Thursday-Saturday the main festival lineup will hit the various stages throughout the grounds. Opening night of the festival included performances by Queensryche, Slaughter, Royal Bliss and a dozen other groups.

Attendance was high, as a large number of attendees Wednesday night were campers, even though rain quickly turned the concert grounds to mud. Attendance for Rock Fest 2021 is expected to be one of the highest of all-time, as the 7,000 campsites on the ground all sold out for the first time in the festival’s 25-plus-year history.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people back out at a big rock show,” Rock Fest attendee Aaron Harris said. “It’s been way too long since I saw this many people together and it feels good to be back.”

There are currently no mask requirements or social distancing requirements at Rock Fest 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. Festival organizers said to stay home if you feel sick in order to keep the grounds as sanitary as possible.