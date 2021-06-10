WATCH NOW: Shoe Sensation in Menomonie donates $600 worth of shoes to Wisconsin Foster Closet

A Menomonie shoe store is starting the summer off on the right foot with a sizeable charitable donation.

Shoe Sensation, a shoe store in Menomonie is donating 48 pairs of shoes worth $600 to the Wisconsin Foster Closet, a statewide organization dedicated to providing clothing, personal care items, shoes and school supplies to children in the foster and kinship programs, as well as young adults who’ve aged out of the program.

Sahara Homan, Shoe Sensation store manager, said the store decided to donate the footwear to the local program as a way of giving back to the Dunn County community for helping keep them afloat during a difficult financial period for the business.

“Our store recognizes everything our community did during the COVID-19 pandemic, so we wanted to find a way to give back to our community,” Homan said. “We did some research to find who would be the best fit to donate to, and the Wisconsin Foster Closet was a perfect match. We’re happy to donate some shoes to them.”

Jessica Hansen, Wisconsin Foster Closet director, said the shoes are a welcomed addition to the organization’s upcoming supplies drive and they appreciate the giving gesture immensely.