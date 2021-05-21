WATCH NOW: Snoop Dogg cancels Rock Fest performance, replaced by Corey Taylor + other lineup changes

Rock Fest is a rock/metal annual music festival held every July in Cadott. The festival took 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but prior to Friday, the 2021 festival lineup included big-name artists such as Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Korn, Danzig and Snoop Dogg. The biggest change the festival announced via social media Friday was the cancelation of Snoop Dogg’s performance, as all of his 2021 tour dates have been postponed to 2022. Snoop Dogg was promptly replaced by Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman, Corey Taylor.

“We knew that being the first large Rock Festival in the nation to return in 2021 was going to be five times the work compared to any other year,” Rock Fest promoter Wade Asher said. “But my team and I also know that there is nothing more important than giving our fans live music as soon as possible. The beat of that kick drum off your chest when you are up against the rail is so needed right now. Our industry continues to be affected by so much damage done this past year — once again rearing its ugly head with border closures and tour cancelations. Rest assured that we will never give up on getting you, our fans, back to your second home in July.”