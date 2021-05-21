WATCH NOW: Snoop Dogg cancels Rock Fest performance, replaced by Corey Taylor + other lineup changes

A few big changes have been made to an important music festival to keep the event alive amid a worldwide pandemic.
Rock Fest is a rock/metal annual music festival held every July in Cadott. The festival took 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but prior to Friday, the 2021 festival lineup included big-name artists such as Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Korn, Danzig and Snoop Dogg. The biggest change the festival announced via social media Friday was the cancelation of Snoop Dogg’s performance, as all of his 2021 tour dates have been postponed to 2022. Snoop Dogg was promptly replaced by Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman, Corey Taylor.
“We knew that being the first large Rock Festival in the nation to return in 2021 was going to be five times the work compared to any other year,” Rock Fest promoter Wade Asher said. “But my team and I also know that there is nothing more important than giving our fans live music as soon as possible. The beat of that kick drum off your chest when you are up against the rail is so needed right now. Our industry continues to be affected by so much damage done this past year — once again rearing its ugly head with border closures and tour cancelations. Rest assured that we will never give up on getting you, our fans, back to your second home in July.”
Other changes made to the Rock Fest 2021 lineup include the removal of Theory of a Deadman, Bad Wolves, Avatar and Through Fire. These outfits were replaced immediately by Tommy Vext (former Bad Wolves frontman), Phillip H. Anselmo & the Illegals, Pop Evil and Bad Omens. Anthrax also rescheduled their Friday performance for Thursday night. Wednesday’s pre-festival lineup remains unchanged.
Despite the latest shift in lineup offerings, Asher said Rock Fest 2021 will still go on as planned as long as the coronavirus pandemic can be kept safely in check.
“Come hell or high water we will see you ‘Where We Just Rock’ in 53 glorious days,” Asher said.
For more information on the new Rock Fest 2021 lineup, you can visit https://rock-fest.com/.
Photos: Day 1 of Rock Fest 2019
Starset
Starset
Starset
Stare Across
Stare Across
Stare Across
Stare Across
Stare Across
Stare Across
Stare Across
Skillet
Skillet
Skillet
Skillet
Skillet
Skillet
Skillet
Skillet
Skillet
Nonpoint
Nonpoint
Nonpoint
Nonpoint
Mastodon
Mastodon
Mastodon
Mastodon
Mastodon
Mastodon
Mastodon
Photos: Day 2 of Rock Fest 2019
From Ashes to New
From Ashes to New
Ice Nine Kills
Ice Nine Kills
Ice Nine Kills
Ice Nine Kills
Catechize
Catechize
Catechize
Catechize
Catechize
Killswitch Engage
Killswitch Engage
Killswitch Engage
Killswitch Engage
Killswitch Engage
Breaking Benjamin
Breaking Benjamin
Breaking Benjamin
Breaking Benjamin
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch
A collection of photographs from the first day of Rock Fest 2019 in Cadott Wi. Bands featured: Starset, Stare Across, Skillet, Nonpoint, and M…