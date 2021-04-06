WATCH NOW: Study shows UW-L, Viterbo students plan to get COVID-19 vaccine

“It’s fun to see them work their way through the twists and turns of applied public health research, and to watch the collaboration between students and professors from the different institutions,” Lansing says. “It’s a great honor to be able to work together to help enhance the health of our community.”

Of the high number of students intending to get the coronavirus vaccine, Lansing says that a motivating force was “to put it bluntly, they are so over this pandemic,” and vaccination is one of the greatest factors in a return to the days of maskless outings and large gatherings.

Laura Wiedemann, Viterbo dietetics student, agrees the vaccine is a “light at the end of the tunnel,” while Amanda Schoenecker, UWL public health student, wanted to work on the study in an effort to show college students are excited to be part of the solution in ending the pandemic.

Around the start of the 2020 semester, COVID-19 cases surged, with the majority attributed to those 18-24, and Schoenecker says “a lot of students were targeted in a negative way.” By early winter, cases had declined in that demographic and became more prevalent in the middle age to senior citizen range. Individuals 20 to 49, Lansing notes, are most likely to spread COVID-19.