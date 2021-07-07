WATCH NOW: Vietnamese restaurant TemptAsians opens in Chippewa Falls

A tight-knit family has come together to offer the Chippewa Valley tasty culinary options.
TemptAsians, a traditional Vietnamese restaurant, opened Wednesday in downtown Chippewa Falls. A ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce was held at 504 N. Bridge St. Wednesday morning, where co-owners John and Tiffany Tran introduced the Chippewa Valley to the new business. TemptAsians takes over the structure in which the former Mexican restaurant, Bomb Tacos, resided in for years. TemptAsians is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“My sister and I love to cook,” John Tran said. “We’ve always used our old family recipes, so when the opportunity came to open up a spot on our own, we were a little hesitant because I just got out of surgery and she works a full-time job, but we decided to go for it anyway. It’s been a lot of family work and we did it together.”
Food offerings at TemptAsians are unique to the area, as the traditional Vietnamese options will feature a slightly Americanized twist to cater to the pallets of Chippewa Valley foodies. Included on the menu are culinary treats such as lemongrass pork, teriyaki chicken, fried rice, egg rolls, fried shrimp balls, crab rangoon, popcorn shrimp and their own wide assortment of bubble tea flavors. Also, included on the menu are desserts such as boba popsicles, Lynn’s colossal cookies, cheesecake egg rolls, pandan bubble waffles and deep fried pandan Oreos.
Opening the restaurants wasn’t an easy feat for the Trans either, as the building the location sits in was almost entirely gutted and in poor condition upon their purchase of the space. After struggling to find a contractor/construction crew to revive the space, the Trans called upon their loyal family members to staff the restaurant and bring their culinary dreams to fruition.
Now that the doors are open, and the kitchen is emitting the smell of tasty Vietnamese cuisine, Tran said seeing the Chippewa Falls community embrace a unique restaurant idea is a tremendous sign of the growing culture of inclusivity in the Chippewa Valley.
“The Chippewa Falls area is beginning to become more diversified,” Tran said. “We’ve had so much support from the community that we weren’t expecting. Being a minority, and coming into a predominantly Caucasian neighborhood, we were expecting it to be a little bit more difficult. We feel embraced by the community, especially by Chippewa Falls Main Street; the Chamber of Commerce and all of the community has been really supportive and great.”
For more information on TemptAsians, you can visit their Facebook page.
