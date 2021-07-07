WATCH NOW: Vietnamese restaurant TemptAsians opens in Chippewa Falls

A tight-knit family has come together to offer the Chippewa Valley tasty culinary options.

TemptAsians, a traditional Vietnamese restaurant, opened Wednesday in downtown Chippewa Falls. A ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce was held at 504 N. Bridge St. Wednesday morning, where co-owners John and Tiffany Tran introduced the Chippewa Valley to the new business. TemptAsians takes over the structure in which the former Mexican restaurant, Bomb Tacos, resided in for years. TemptAsians is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“My sister and I love to cook,” John Tran said. “We’ve always used our old family recipes, so when the opportunity came to open up a spot on our own, we were a little hesitant because I just got out of surgery and she works a full-time job, but we decided to go for it anyway. It’s been a lot of family work and we did it together.”

